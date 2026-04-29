Jimmy Kimmel Rips Trump for Cracking Similar ‘Old Age’ Joke He Wanted Him Fired Over | Video

Jimmy Kimmel laid into Donald Trump after the president appeared to make a crack about his age — a day after calling for the late night host to be fired for a similar joke.

During Tuesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the late night host addressed King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s visit to the United States, where they linked up with the president and First Lady Melania Trump in Washington, D.C.. Per Kimmel, Trump was notably excited about hosting the U.K.’s king and queen, noting, “Trump’s mom was a great fan of the royal family.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” editors then played a snippet from Trump’s speech welcoming Charles and Camilla, in which he referenced his parents’ relationship. Trump then turned to his wife and added, “They were married for 63 years. And, excuse me, if you don’t mind. That’s a record we won’t be able to match, darling. I’m sorry. Just not going to work out that way.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for Kimmel to clock that the president was referencing his eventual demise with the comment.

“Wait a minute. Did he just make a joke about his death?” Kimmel said. “My god. You should be fired for that.”

The comedian, who appeared pretty heated, added: “Only Donald Trump would demand I be fired for making a joke about his old age and then, a day later, go out and make a joke about his own old age.”

Kimmel then touched on the new indictment plaguing former FBI director James Comey.

“Just when you think they’ve hit peak ridiculous making a big thing out of this joke, they then top themselves and … charge former FBI director Jim Comey, who Trump doesn’t like because he did his job and investigated him,” he highlighted. “And they charged Comey once with obstruction and with making a false statement which went nowhere. It got thrown out of court. So now they’re charging him again. This time with threatening the president’s life for — this is not a joke — this photo of seashells that spell out ’86-47.’”

He added: “86 is an old restaurant term. It means get rid of. And Trump is the 47th president. Trump’s pets in the DOJ are claiming this is some kind of threat or call to violence, which even he should be embarrassed by this. Put that back up. That is not a threat. That is a piece of art your aunt with a beach house would buy on Etsy.”

After recapping the drama, Kimmel ruled that the Trump administration “just [doesn’t] like people named Jim.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue below.

Kimmel’s comments came a day after he defended his “expectant widow” joke from last week’s mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner as a “light roast” meant to highlight Donald and Melania Trump’s age difference.

“It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am,” Kimmel said on Monday. “It was not, by any stretch of the definition, a call to assassination. And they know that. I’ve been very vocal for many years, speaking out against gun violence, in particular.”

Still, the Trumps made it clear they did not find the bit funny, especially after the spoof WHCD speech was followed by an assassination attempt at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association event. Both Melania and Donald called for Kimmel’s termination over the remark.

Additionally, in the wake of the controversy, the Federal Communications Commission asked Disney’s eight local ABC broadcast stations to apply for an early renewal for broadcast licenses.

“The FCC determines that calling in Disney’s ABC licenses for early renewal, at this time, under the Communications Act’s public interest standard is essential within the meaning of agency regulations,” David J. Brown, the chief of the FCC’s video division, wrote to Disney, ABC and the stations in a letter on Tuesday. “Therefore, Disney’s ABC is hereby directed to file license renewals for all of their licensed TV stations within 30 days–in other words, by May 28, 2026.”

A Disney spokesperson said the company received the letter and it believes “ABC and its stations have a long record of operating in full compliance with FCC rules and serving their local communities with trusted news, emergency information, and public‑interest programming.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.