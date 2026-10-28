Jimmy Kimmel Whips Up Merch With Trump Heckler’s Viral Dig: ‘High-Five Everybody For That’

Jimmy Kimmel showed support for one Trump heckler’s viral dig by printing the scathing message onto a bright red t-shirt.

The late night host addressed the headline-making rally moment during Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue, where he praised the heckler for hitting President Donald Trump with such a biting comment.

“You know, because he’s hurt his party so bigly. He’s been forced to campaign in a number of deep red states, including Mississippi, which should be a given,” Kimmel said. “The liberals are threatening to flip Mississippi. And this is what the Liberals do … They don’t even ask. One day, Mississippi comes home Mister-sippi.”

As Kimmel went on, he called out Trump’s “tone-deaf comedy jam” at a Mississippi rally, noting that it “got tripped up by a heckler.”

Specifically, the heckler went viral after he shouted at Trump mid-speech: “Shove that ballroom up your fat ass.” Trump responded by telling the heckler to “go home.” Though, Kimmel encouraged the heckler to “go home and high-five everybody for that.”

His praise for the remark didn’t stop there, either.

“Wouldn’t it be a shame if people started yelling that everywhere he goes? ‘Shove that ballroom up your fat ass,’” he quipped. “You know what would be even worse? If people started printing it on shirts like [this].”

Kimmel was then tossed a bright red t-shirt, which had the heckler’s message in huge white block letters. “Ass” was notable on the backside of the shirt, likely meant to draw attention to the wearer’s behind.

“Please, please don’t do this at his next rally tomorrow in Ohio or the next one in South Carolina,” he sarcastically said as the audience cheered. “Please, it’s beneath us.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel poked fun at Trump’s “rambling” rally speeches, roasting the president for taking aim at former political rival Kamala Harris.

“He knows she’s not running, right? I mean, do you think he knows he’s not running?” Kimmel questioned after rally footage showed Trump mocking the former Vice President’s first name. “Because it’s becoming increasingly difficult to tell whether it’s the racism or the dementia talking.”

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Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.