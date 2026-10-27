Jimmy Kimmel Tries to Master the Gesture Trump Pulled While Ogling Nicki Minaj: ‘I’m Grossing Myself Out’

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s lewd gesture after the president shouted out Nicki Minaj’s behind, attempting to recreate the viral moment.

The comedian addressed the awkward exchange during Monday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he roasted Trump for selecting “the totally stable Nicki Minaj” to stump with him in Port Huron, Mich. over the weekend.

“Trump has failed on every count,” Kimmel sounded off. “He’s kept none of his promises. Not only has he made a mess of this country, he’s made a mess of the whole world. And so, what do you do when your presidency crashes and burns and may very well take Congress down along with it? You make a phone call to the totally stable Nicki Minaj.”

Editors for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” then cut to Trump’s rally speech, in which he said “looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before,” referring to the famed rapper.

“That’s hard to miss,” Trump said as the crowd cheered. “Stand up. That’s hard to miss.”

Trump then licked his lips, punched the air and pursed his mouth – a move Kimmel attempted to recreate in his studio.

After a couple tries and lots of laughter from the studio audience, Kimmel noted, “Honestly, I’m grossing myself out even doing it. Horny Donald is my least favorite Donald of all of them.”

“Stand up, Nikki. Let’s get a look at that big, beautiful badonkadonk on you,” Kimmel said doing his best Trump impression.

“Listen, if anyone knows an ass that is difficult to miss,” he added, as footage of Trump walking away played. “I mean, this is an ass that you could really have a meal on. Donald J. Loprez. Can you imagine what would happen if Joe Biden said that? How would Fox News handle Joe Biden saying Nicki Minaj had a beautiful ass. Steve Doocy would have to eat the Bible on camera.”

Kimmel then called out how the White House floated the idea of Minaj stepping in as White House Press Secretary following Katie Zacharia’s departure.

“That’s the Trump guarantee,” he quipped. “However bad things are, he will find a way to make them weirder and worse.”

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Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.