Jimmy Kimmel Quips Hollywood ‘Barely Survived the Writers’ Strike’ After FBI Warns of Iran Threat | Video

Jimmy Kimmel declared Hollywood was ill-equipped to handle a possible drone strike from Iran, highlighting that they “barely survived the writers’ strike.”

During Wednesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian weighed in on the FBI’s warning about potential drone strikes from Iran in California — a caution that came four days before the 98th Academy Awards.

“The mood around the Oscars is a little bit tense this year,” Kimmel said. “You know, they beefed up security after the FBI warned law enforcement here in California that Iran is aspiring to launch a drone strike on the West Coast, which is where we all are right now.”

He continued: “Isn’t this how Iron Man 3 started the movie? We can’t handle a drone strike. We barely survived the writers’ strike here.”

Kimmel was, of course, referring to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, which lasted a 148 days and was the second-longest stoppage of labor by the guild.

As Kimmel went on, he joked that Donald Trump wanted Iran to bomb California, noting it would be “a win-win” for the president, who lost the Golden State to former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.

“He might even bomb us himself and blame it on you,” Kimmel quipped. “Just keep that in mind, [Iran].”

Kimmel later blasted Trump as “a disaster,” adding that those around the president are “too scared to bring up” that most people would like to see the Iran conflict concluded.

“We have credible threats of retaliatory drone attacks on California,” Kimmel bemoaned, “and this guy today is in Kentucky reminiscing about the way [Barack] Obama went down the stairs.”

At this moment, Kimmel cut to Trump’s rally speech, where he randomly roasted the former president for the way “he bobbed” while walking down stairs. He also endorsed YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul for political office, after the Internet star praised him for “never back[ing] down from a fight.”

“I wonder if Jake knows Trump got a note from his podiatrist to dodge the draft,” Kimmel said. “Do you think maybe he kept that a wonderful secret from Jake? But I’m glad he’s inspired.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.