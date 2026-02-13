Jimmy Kimmel Rips Pam Bondi Over DOJ Search Printout: ‘Delicate Balance Between Stupid and Evil’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel laid into Pam Bondi after it was revealed the attorney general seemingly had a printout of Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s search history of the DOJ’s database at her hearing.

The comedian addressed the controversy during his Thursday night monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he suggested that the Trump loyalist teetered between being “stupid and evil” over this printed material.

“We have Attorney General Pam Bondi, who put on a nearly 5-hour Karenthon in front of the House Judiciary Committee yesterday,” Kimmel started off. “And for those who are wondering when the abuse of power will end. The answer is never, probably.”

He continued: “So, a photographer got a shot of her folder. She opened the folder. They got a shot and you see a page that says ‘Jayapal, Pramila search history.’ That refers to Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat with whom Bondi exchanged one of the most contentious exchanges of the day. The photo appears to show a list of everything Jayapal searched for in the Trump-Epstein files, which, again, we’ve trademarked. They tracked her search history in the private room at the DOJ where Congress people are, you know, legally permitted to look at the less redacted files.”

Per Kimmel, Bondi’s printout indicated that the DOJ “tracked those Congress people without their knowledge”and gave the results to Bondi to use during her hearing.

“They’re so dumb they printed it out and put a title on the top, ‘Jayapal, Pramila search history,’” Kimmel added. “It’s such a delicate balance between stupid and evil.”

This comment sparked a round of applause from the studio audience for Kimmel, who continued: “And the idea that the Department of Justice in the executive branch is spying on Congress people in the legislative branch is deeply disturbing.”

