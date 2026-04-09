Jimmy Kimmel Can’t Believe Pam Bondi Gets a Pass, But Not Hillary Clinton in Epstein Probe | Video

Jimmy Kimmel sounded off on Pam Bondi not having to testify in the Epstein files probe, especially after Hillary Clinton, who never met the late sex offender, had to give a deposition.

The comedian weighed in on the latest from the DOJ during Wednesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he called out the disparity between Bondi’s treatment and Clinton’s treatment in the House Oversight Committee’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

“Pam Bondi was supposed to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee next week to explain all the shenanigans she shennaned when it came to the release of the Trump Epstein files,” Kimmel said. “But now she will not be sworn in to answer questions under oath. The assistant attorney general wrote, ‘Ms. Bondi no longer holds that office. As a result, because Ms. Bondi no longer can testify in her official capacity, the department’s position is that the subpoena no longer obligates her to appear on April 14th.’”

He continued: “So, let me get this straight. They dragged Hillary Clinton, someone who never even met Jeffrey Epstein, in to testify under oath. But Pam Bondi, who said she had the whole Epstein client list on her desk and then never showed it to anybody, doesn’t make the cut. That makes a lot of sense.”

Before moving on, Kimmel joked that Bondi likely “didn’t have time to testify,” as she was “busy screaming at the teenage manager of a Quiznos for putting Chipotle mayo on her Baja chicken sub.”

The DOJ’s decision came after several representatives called for Bondi, who exited her role as U.S. Attorney General last week, to still appear before the House Oversight Committee.

In fact, shortly after Bondi’s ousting made headlines, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) warned that Bondi’s departure didn’t “get her out of testifying to Congress about Epstein.”

She added on X: “We must also investigate the continued breaking of the law around the DOJ STILL hiding Epstein files from the public. This isn’t over.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.