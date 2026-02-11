Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

Jimmy Kimmel Can’t Believe Chuck E. Cheese CEO Resigned Over ‘Innocuous’ Epstein Email, But Trump Is ‘Still President’ | Video

“Trump’s name appears more than a million times, there’s only 3 million pages in the whole [thing],” the comedian adds

Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel (Photo credit: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"/YouTube)

Jimmy Kimmel expressed disbelief that Donald Trump was still president after he was allegedly named “a million times” in the Epstein files.

During Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian weighed in on the latest in the Epstein Files saga, comparing Chuck E. Cheese CEO David McKillips’ handling of being mentioned in the documents to Trump’s apparent evasion of the topic.

Specifically, Kimmel roasted Trump for attacking Canada again, claiming the president’s threats to close down a new bridge was meant to distract the public from his Epstein files controversy.

“I believe every bit of this is an effort to distract us from the fact that Trump’s name, according to one of the congressmen who just reviewed the unredacted files,” he said, “Jamie Raskin, says he did a search and Donald Trump’s name appears more than a million times, which is a lot. There’s only 3 million pages in the whole [thing].”

He added: “That’s more than Harry Potter gets mentioned in all seven ‘Harry Potter’ books.”

As Kimmel continued, he mentioned that McKillips’ name was mentioned in the Epstein files in “a seemingly innocuous way,” but that the business executive still resigned from his position.

“One of the names that was not redacted was kind of interesting,” Kimmel noted. “It was David McKillips, who is or, I should say, was the CEO of Chuck E. Cheese. He resigned after his name appeared in the files once and in a seemingly innocuous way. I mean Trump’s mentioned a million times and he’s still president, but this guy is no longer CEO.”

He continued: “But if you think about it from a business standpoint, name a company that would be less excited about their CEO being mentioned in the [files]. I mean, would it be A) Home Depot, B) Wells Fargo, C) Sam’s Club, or D) Chuck E. Cheese? The answer clearly is D. So, that is a that’s a real punch in the ball pit for him.” Watch Kimmel’s full monologue below.

McKillips’ resignation was announced at the beginning of February, mere days after the DOJ released 3 million Epstein-related documents. McKillips was not accused of any wrongdoing in the files, but rather, was named as a potential speaker at conference associated with Epstein.

Still, the ripple effect of the Epstein files has been felt across multiple industries, with Peter AttiaBarry JosephsonCasey Wasserman and several prominent scientists facing backlash for their alleged ties to Epstein.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jeffrey Epstein attends Launch of RADAR MAGAZINE at Hotel QT on May 18, 2005 in New York City. (Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
