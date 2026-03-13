Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump’s Attempt to ‘Gaslight’ Citizens About Gas Prices: ‘Stupidest President of All Time’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel sounded off on Donald Trump after the president tried to convince the American public that rising gas prices were actually good for the country.

The comedian weighed in on the president’s remarks during Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he bemoaned the fact that “gas prices have gone up every day for the past 11 days” amid the Iran war.

“But our president, Excon Mobil, says there is nothing to worry about,” Kimmel said. “He wrote, ‘The United States is the largest oil producer in the world by far. So when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. But, of far greater interest and importance to me as president, is stoping [sic] an evil empire, Iran, from having nuclear weapons.’”

Kimmel couldn’t hold back a laugh here, poking fun at the president for incorrectly writing “stoping,” instead of “stopping,” and blasting him as “the stupidest president of all time.”

“And this idea that he says when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. Maybe you and your buddies do, but we don’t make a lot of money,” he added. “We just pay more for gas when oil prices go up. He must think we’re as dumb as he is. The man who campaigned on the promise he would get gas prices under $2 a gallon is now trying to convince us that higher prices are better.”

He added: “You know, you hear the term gaslighting a lot, but rarely when it comes to actual gas.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

