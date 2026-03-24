Jimmy Kimmel Torches Trump for His Response to Robert Mueller’s Death: ‘Petty Little Bitch’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel ripped Donald Trump as a “petty little bitch” after the president celebrated the death of former FBI director Robert Mueller.

The late night host weighed in on Trump’s candid response during Monday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he suggested the president was so aggressively truthful about his feelings for Mueller after “lying so much” about the Iran War.

“On Saturday, Trump posts, ‘Robert Mueller just died. Good. I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people.’ Meaning him,” Kimmel said. “I guess it’s like all of a sudden he’s had the truth bottled up for so long, it bursts out of him.”

He continued: “So much time has elapsed since the last time he said something true, he erupts. He just comes out with a death wish, which is an important reminder, because no matter how busy he is, President Trump will always carve out time to be a petty little bitch.”

As Kimmel went on, he remembered Mueller as a decorated veteran, as he was a Marine who served in Vietnam and earned a Purple Heart, as well as a Bronze Star.

“Trump dodged Vietnam and wore bronzing cream,” Kimmel quipped. “That’s about all they have in common.”

The comedian then torched Trump’s allies, including Fox News, which never mentioned the post, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was forced to “clean up his mess.”

Namely, Bessent was grilled about Trump’s response on NBC News, prompting the Treasury Secretary to defend that no one “can understand what has been done to the president and to his family” following the Mueller investigation.

“That’s right. Before you criticize a man for spitting on a hero’s grave, try walking around in his shoes,” Kimmel joked, “which you will find in the closet at his country club next to a box of highly classified documents.”

Kimmel also called out Trump’s “buttkiss brigade” for forgetting that they previously touted Mueller’s probe results as the thing that “exonerated” the president.

“And now that Robert Mueller is dead, he can no longer exonerate innocent people,” Kimmel said. “The thing that makes it so deeply childish is Trump didn’t have to say anything. He could have just said nothing. Same way he’s been doing with the Trump-Epstein files all along. He could have kept his mouth shut.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.