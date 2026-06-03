Jimmy Kimmel Scoffs at Trump’s Latest Threat Against ‘Limping Late Night Talk Show Hosts’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel roasted not one but two reality TV show veterans-turned-politicians on Tuesday as “Celebrity Apprentice” host Donald Trump once again lashed out at late night TV while “The Hills” alum Spencer Pratt readied for results from the Los Angeles mayoral election.

“Here in California, where we have a real toss-up in the races for governor and for mayor of L.A. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen an election like this one where no one is excited about voting for anyone on the ballot,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host explained. “So, California, we have what is called a ‘jungle primary’ for mayor and governor, which sounds like more fun than it is. All the candidates, regardless of what party they’re from, fight it out on one big ballot and then, unless somebody gets more than 50%, the top two get to eat whoever comes in third.”

“The most interesting race is for mayor of L.A. The polls say it’s a three-way race between Karen Bass, Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt. Yep, the guy from ‘The Hills.’ He has been doing a lot of screaming. He’s upset because, you know, he’s never had a job and he wants one and he would like it to be mayor,” Kimmel added. “If Spencer Pratt wins, either we’re getting a lot dumber or maybe we have to accept the possibility that crystals really do work. They have magic in them … Our city needs leadership. We all agree on that. But Spencer Pratt? This is like if your canoe is sinking and you thought it might help to add a rattlesnake. It’s not.”

At that, the ABC comedian then connected Pratt’s political aspirations to those of President Trump, who once again threatened the remaining late night shows on social media following the end of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“It seems like you might want to get in touch with reality before you vote for a candidate from a reality show. But our first reality show president is doing great,” Kimmel noted. “He’s been busy posting non-stop nonsense on his social media site. According to an analysis by the Daily Beast, last month, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social 861 times, an average of 27 times a day. He is posting more than once an hour now all day and night around the clock.”

Play video

“Last night, Repost Malone fired off 47 posts in 31 minutes, including another threat against late night television,” he continued. “He wrote, ‘In the last two weeks, I’ve taken out many bad political leaders and pundits, including Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, lightweight Congressman Thomas Massie, Brad Raffensperger of Georgia, really dumb Steven Colbert of CBS and others. My score for two weeks is 38 and zero, with three more limping late night talk show hosts to go.”

“‘Limping late night talk show host.’ I’m not sure I’d be calling us limping when you got cankles like this, honey,” Kimmel then mocked. “Shouldn’t the president of the United States have more important things to focus on like finding a replacement for Milli Vanilli at his Coachella from Hella on July 4th?”

“I think Captain Kangaroo might be upset because our show won a Peabody award on Sunday. I wasn’t going to mention it, because I’m not him, but we won a Peabody Award on Sunday and it wasn’t a FIFA Peabody. It was a real one,” he recapped. “We’re honored. This is a prestigious award. And while we’ve received a lot of nice feedback on it, the fact that we got it seems to have upset both the president and his nutlickers at Fox News.”

Check out the rest of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue in the video, above.