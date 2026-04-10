Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Zendaya Is Probably the Reason No One on ‘Euphoria’ Knows Its Future: ‘Tom Holland Can’t Be Trusted’ | Video

It remains unclear if season 3 of “Euphoria” will officially be the final season of the HBO hit, and Jimmy Kimmel has a guess as to why it remains unclear. The ABC host joked on Thursday that it all comes back to Zendaya — or rather, Zendaya’s partner, Tom Holland.

“Euphoria” star Maude Apatow appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday night and, when the late night host pressed her on whether season 3 will truly be the end, she maintained she doesn’t know anything. In fact, the actress noted, she and her castmates weren’t even given full scripts this season, only their characters’ storylines.

“I was so offended. I was like, ‘Do you not trust me after all of these years?’” Apatow said. “Like, it’s been eight years, come on. And then I thought, like, ‘Oh, wait. I wouldn’t trust me either.’ I was like, ‘Would I tell anyone? Probably like, one or two friends,’ and they probably would tell people! So I respect the decision.”

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At that, Kimmel perked up, noting that he firmly believes everyone has at least one person in their life that they’ll share any secret with, whether they’re supposed to or not.

“And I think that’s probably the lesson that [‘Euphoria’ creator] Sam Levinson learned years ago, and decided that you and Zendaya could not be trusted,” Kimmel joked.

But almost immediately, the late night host let Apatow off the hook, remembering who Zendaya’s partner is.

“You know, Tom Holland can’t be trusted,” Kimmel continued. “He has ruined some of the Marvel movies. They had to tell him that Tony Stark’s funeral was a wedding, because they were worried that he was going to — so he was probably her one.”

“It’s probably Zendaya [Levinson] doesn’t trust,” he declared. “Well, I’m glad we got to the bottom of this.”

You can watch Maude Apatow’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.