Jon Stewart Erupts Over Trump Crashing Spain’s World Cup Celebration: ‘What the F—k Are You Doing?!’

Jon Stewart tore into Donald Trump after he crashed Spain’s World Cup celebration, slamming the president for having an “overinflated ego.”

During Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” Stewart addressed Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final match, which saw Spain triumph over Argentina with a score of 1-0.

“By the way, congrats to World Cup champions, Spain, España, clearly the best team in this year’s tournament,” Stewart said. “And they celebrated receiving the World Cup trophy with a trophy hoist, which is traditionally, it’s a moment that is shared really only by the players. A special moment that is only for the players.”

As footage from the celebration rolled, Trump was spotted lingering on the stage after handing off the World Cup trophy to Team Spain.

“What the f–k are you doing on the stage? It’s for the players. God damn,” Stewart erupted. “Why must everything be tainted by the overinflated ego of Cankles Muldoon? Why?! Why??”

Stewart then took a moment to roast Trump’s remarks following the match, sarcastically dubbing it as “really insightful post-game analysis.” Namely, Stewart got a kick out of Trump claiming the event was “four times greater than any FIFA ever held.”

“What’s a FIFA? How do you hold a FIFA? How could our FIFA be four times greater than any other FIFA?” he quipped.

News footage then showed Trump doubling down on the claim, adding that this “FIFA” (which stands for Fédération Internationale de Football Association and translates to International Federation of Association Football) was “probably about five times” better. To which Stewart replied: “Is that what they told you? You know, they’re telling you that because everyone around you lies to you, because you’re a little baby.”

Though, it wasn’t just Trump who faced some ribbing from Stewart, as the late night personality also took aim at the World Cup halftime show.

“The Spain-Argentina final was like a reverse Super Bowl, where the players spoke Spanish and the halftime show was in English,” he joked. “They had Madonna and Justin Bieber and, for some reason, the Muppets. Holy s–t, is that The Count?”

“You got all the Muppets to choose from, why in God’s name would you make the vampire work during the day?” he continued. “Not only is it the bright glare of the afternoon sun, but for most of the game the score was 0-0. You’re taunting this poor bastard. ‘I sat in traffic for one, two, three hours for this? I’m burning alive.’”

Watch Stewart’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.