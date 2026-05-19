Jon Stewart Explodes Over Trump’s Excessive Praise of Xi Jinping: ‘How the F–k Is This Guy Our President?’ | Video

Jon Stewart blasted President Donald Trump’s excessive praise of Xi Jinping after his China trip, questioning how he was ever elected.

Stewart addressed Trump’s state visit to China during Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where he roasted the president for complimenting Xi’s leadership quality and looks.

“Everybody feeling good? You feeling good? You feeling safe? I know why you’re feeling good. I know why you’re feeling safe, ’cause daddy’s back home,” Stewart said at the top of his show. “Daddy’s back home. He’s gone for a couple of days in China. We were scared. Oh, where’s Daddy? I’m so scared. Where’s Daddy? But now he’s home. And I’m sure he brought us all the goodies from China.”

He added: “Because as we all know, nobody, and I mean nobody, is tougher on China, rhymes with vagina, than Donald J. Trump.”

“The Daily Show” then played all the times Trump boasted about the “strength” he’s displayed to China over the years, but suggested that the president failed to act on that promised “toughness.” Specifically, the comedy show aired a compilation of the many compliments Trump showered on Xi during and after the trip.

“Yeah, take that, President Xi,” Stewart said. “He’s the only leader with the balls to come to your house and say right to your face, ‘Who’s better than you? No one.’”

“And you know what? Trump’s going to say something right now, Xi. You don’t even have to say it back to him,” he added before doing a heart symbol with his hands.

While Stewart admitted that “sometimes you get more flies with honey,” he questioned what Trump actually accomplished from this trip abroad. Yet, after playing Trump’s Fox News interview, in which he said the visit helped cement the U.S.’ relationship with China, Stewart exclaimed: “So, nothing. You got nothing!”

“You flew to China. What is it, 400 million miles? I don’t know how far it is. China’s far,” he said. “You flew there to personally confront our rival superpower on the escalating trade and geopolitical tensions between us, and all you came back with was his Instagram?”

Stewart then exploded over Trump’s comment that “Hollywood couldn’t find a guy like [Xi],” as well as his odd fixation on the Chinese president’s tall stature.

“What the f–k are you talking about?” Stewart bemoaned. “You come back with, like, ‘This guy is like [GRUNTS]. I mean, you’re Chinese. You think, [GRUNTS]. But this guy, [GRUNTS].’”

He continued: “So apparently, what you came back with is, President Xi is apparently taller than what a 79-year-old white guy’s idea of what a Chinese person’s height should be. Listen, it’s probably as good as we can expect from Trump.”

Stewart then did his best impersonation of Trump, telling his audience: “Xi’s eyes are definitely wider than I thought they’d be. Can I do the eyes to show ’em? Is it OK if I do the eyes? And there was no pee pee in my Coke, contrary to what I’ve been told.”

“What are we doing? You might be watching this and wondering, how the f–k is this guy our president?” Stewart went on. “How? How is this possible? He should not have this job, and yet he does.”

Watch Stewart’s full monologue above.

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.