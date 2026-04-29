Kate Hudson, Christina Ricci and Brian Tyree Henry to Guest Judge ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 11

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 11 is gearing up for a star-studded season, complete with a stacked lineup of celebrity guest judges.

La Toya Jackson, a Grammy Award winner and sister of Michael Jackson, will kick off the fierce competition as the season’s premiere guest judge. Season 11 will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ with two episodes on Friday, May 8.

The full lineup of guest judges includes Kate Hudson, Christina Ricci, Brian Tyree Henry, Bronwyn Newport, Cooper Koch, Evan Mulrooney, Gina Gershon, Janelle James, Juno Temple and Reneé Rapp.

RuPaul will host the season alongside long-standing judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Ts Madison and returning celebrity guest judges Jamal Sims and Law Roach.

The first trailer for the new season sets off the Tournament of All Stars format. The 18 queens will be divided into three groups of six, competing in their own bracket over the course of three episodes. Two queens will emerge victorious at the end of the bracket round of competition.

The top two queens with the highest point totals will advance to the semi-finals and go head-to-head with the top queens from the other groups to compete for the grand prize of $200,000 and a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame.

“Drag Race” started the Tournament of All Stars format with Season 10, which aired in May 2025.

The previously announced Season 11 queens, who will compete for the crown, are A’Keria C. Davenport, April Carrión, Aura Mayari, Crystal Methyd, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Jasmine Kennedie, Joey Jay, Kennedy Davenport, Lucky Starzzz, Dawn, Morphine Love Dion, Morgan McMichaels, Mystique Summers, Salina EsTitties, Sam Star, Shuga Cain, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Vivacious.

New episodes of “All Stars 11” will come out weekly. Episodes of the after-show “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked” will stream exclusively on Paramount+, starting May 8.