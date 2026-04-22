‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 11’: Meet the Cast of 18 Queens | Photos

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18 only just ended this past weekend, but you better re-start those engines… because the Season 11 cast of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is ready to hit the ground running.

Ahead of Paramount+’s two-episode premiere on May 8, RuPaul has invited 18 more past queens to enter her 2nd Annual Tournament of All Stars — complete with the same Pink, Orange and Purple bracket system. But of course, there’s still a twist or two to come.

“The queens will be divided into three groups of six, each competing in their own bracket across three episodes. At the end of each bracket, the top two queens with the highest point totals will advance to the semi-finals and go head-to-head with the top queens from the other groups in another round of fierce competition,” the streamer teased. “The tournament will culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown grand finale episode, where the finalists will battle it out for a grand prize of $200,000 and a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

For AS11, we’ve got representation from 10 main seasons, as well as four former All Stars — and even two queens who’ve competed up North on “Canada’s Drag Race.” Naturally, corresponding episodes of “Untucked” will also drop weekly across the 12-episode order.

Until then, meet the entire cast of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 11,” below:

A’Keria C. Davenport for AS11 (Paramount+) A’Keria C. Davenport

Season 11, All Stars 6

“Ms. Ass Almighty, A’keria C. Davenport, is back, serving up her signature sass, class, and, of course, all that ass! This Davenport family femme fatale made a big impression on Season 11 and All Stars 6. Now, this pageant powerhouse is ready to conquer the competition and bring the coveted All Stars champion title home to Texas.”

April Carrión for AS11 (Paramount+) April Carrión

Season 6

“Since serving sizzle and sass on Season 6, the Puerto Rican princess April Carrión has evolved into a picante powerhouse serving gorgeous looks and body-ody-ody. A veteran of the L.A. stages who’s also toured internationally, April plans to keep calm and ‘Carrión’ all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame!”

Aura Mayari for AS11 (Paramount+) Aura Mayari

Season 15

“The Filipina moon goddess from Season 15, Aura Mayari has re-emerged on a quest for All Stars Glory. An otherworldly, high-energy Chicago performer who’s been wowing L.A. stages, Aura is primed and poised to light up the Main Stage and collect the ultimate cash tip of $200,000!”

Crystal Methyd for AS11 (Paramount+) Crystal Methyd

Season 12

“Crystal Methyd is back to make America glitter again! Crystal’s colorful aesthetics, kooky personality, and screwball performances have made her a staple on stages all over the world. Always surprising, the Season 12 finalist has proven there’s a method to her madness, which may just take her all the way to the top!”

Hershii LiqCour-Jeté for AS11 (Paramount+) Hershii LiqCour-Jeté

Season 16

“Hershii Liqcour-Jeté is bringing her signature glam auntie drag back to the Main Stage, claiming the first time was a trial run. The dazzling, down-to-earth L.A. mama who sashayed into our hearts in Season 16 is clocking in to work, and will do anything it takes to collect the ultimate payday of $200,000.”

Jasmine Kennedie for AS11 (Paramount+) Jasmine Kennedie

Season 14

“The Mouth Almighty, Jasmine Kennedie, is a fierce firecracker both on the stage and in the werkroom. A Season 14 diva who can dance, deliver drama, and serve goofy and gorgeous, Jasmine has perfected her showgirl skills in Drag Race Live in Vegas, and has proven that she’s ready for the Hall of Fame. This is her moment!”

Joey Jay for AS11 (Paramount+) Joey Jay

Season 13

“Back and gayer than ever, all the way from Season 13, it’s funny and fresh Joey Jay! Get ready to get to know this dishy drag dynamo all over again. The once-wigless wonder has manifested and marinated in her own drag finishing school, and is ready to graduate as the ponytailed star pupil of All Stars 11.”

Kennedy Davenport for AS11 (Paramount+) Kennedy Davenport

Season 7, All Stars 3, Canada vs. the World 2

“Fresh from Drag Race Live in Vegas, Kennedy Davenport is kicking down the tournament doors to snatch the one title that has eluded her. A glamazon bitch always ready for the runway, Kennedy also packs killer comedy chops! This Season 7 and All Stars 3 veteran has come close to winning every time she’s competed, so it’s safe to say that this Dancing Diva of Texas is the ultimate contender for the crown!”

Lucky Starzzz for AS11 (Paramount+) Lucky Starzzz

Season 17

“A cartoon come to life, Lucky Starzzz is a one-of-a-kind queen who mixes kitsch, couture and crazy club-kid energy! A colorful artiste with over-the-top aesthetics, Lucky has been honing her craft since Season 17 and is ready to shine like the stellar queen she is! Trust – you will be feeling Lucky!”

Dawn for AS11 (Paramount+) Dawn

Season 16

“Good Morning! Brooklyn’s dynamic drag elf, Dawn, is ready to wake up All Stars 11. The high-concept queen from Season 16 returns with her mischievous spirit and her unfiltered attitude. Undaunted, this quirky contender is gonna give her competitors beautiful nightmares as she follows her drag dreams to the Hall of Fame.”

Morphine Love Dion for AS11 (Paramount+) Morphine Love Dion

Season 16

“The OG Drag Race Dion is back! Serving beauty and booty, Morphine Love Dion has returned to mesmerize the Main Stage. This BBL goddess and Miami icon was the Lipsync Assassin of Season 16, snatching the crown of ‘Queen of She Already Done Had Herses.’ This time, she’s all about that mug, those moves, and making herself the All Stars winner!”

Morgan McMichaels for AS11 (Paramount+) Morgan McMichaels

Season 2, All Stars 3

“Fix your mug, because the Queen of the L.A. scene, Morgan McMichaels, is back to storm the competition! A beloved Drag Race veteran (Season 2, All Stars 3) and a recent ‘Entertainer of the Year’ winner, Morgan is one powerful prize fighter who’s coming out swinging in her quest for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. So why you mad, tho?”

Mystique Summers for AS11 (Paramount+) Mystique Summers

Season 2

“Bitch, she used to be from Chicago, but Season 2 sensation Mystique Summers is now a Texas girl, definitely ready to whoop some Drag Race ass all over again! 16 years later, she’s returning as a sleek seasoned veteran, so clock the curves and clock the skin, because Mystique is ready to snatch the win!”

Salina EsTitties for AS11 (Paramount+) Salina EsTitties

Season 15

“Lights, camera, action! Season 15’s Salina EsTitties is ready for her closeup. A true Hollywood girl, when this luscious and lively Latina isn’t performing on the best L.A. stages, she’s a one-stop production shop serving up her own viral videos. With big ideas and bodacious drag, she’s hot and hustling for the crown!”

Sam Star for AS11 (Paramount+) Sam Star

Season 17

“The Southern supermodel with a Drag Race pedigree, Sam Star puts the “bam” in Alabama! Returning to the competition following her impressive Season 17 Top 4 placement, Sam’s a quadruple threat — she can sing, dance, sew and act. This time around, this killer competitor plans to deliver pageant perfection — with a few tricks up her sleeve.”

Shuga Cain for AS11 (Paramount+) Shuga Cain

Season 11

“How sweet it is to be reunited with the delightful and delectable Shuga Cain! As a queen who had ditched a corporate career for Drag Race Season 11, she was instantly known for her comedy prowess and gorgeous gowns. Now she’s back, even more seasoned, and still giving us a Shuga rush! Yum!”

Silky Nutmeg Ganache for AS11 (Paramount+) Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Season 11, All Stars 6, Canada vs. the World 1

“Must-see TV, the Reverend Doctor Silky Nutmeg Ganache is making a housecall to secure her place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. The undeniable star of Season 11, All Stars 6, and several franchise spinoffs, Miss Silk always serves up the good milk. An author, chef, and entrepreneur, Silky is a true renaissance woman, always ready to munch-munch and crunch-crunch the competition.”

Vivacious for AS11 (Paramount+) Vivacious

Season 6

“Mother has arrived – again! The iconic New York club queen, Vivacious, is back to school the children, with the one and only Ornacia in tow. The Jamaican drag legend from Season 6 is geared up to gag us all with lively looks, unforgettable one-liners, and fresh flavor as she stakes her claim on the All Stars crown.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 11 premieres Friday, May 8 on Paramount+.