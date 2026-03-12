Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

Kelly Clarkson Says ‘American Idol’ Never Delivered on Promised Prizes: ‘They Lied’ | Video

“They were like, ‘Oh you win a million dollars or whatever.’ No, you didn’t,” the singer adds

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson (Credit: "The Kelly Clarkson Show"/YouTube)

Kelly Clarkson called out “American Idol” for not giving her the $1 million check or car she was promised for winning the singing competition.

The singer, who won Season 1 of “American Idol” in 2002, made the declaration during Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where she warned “The Traitors” Season 4 winner Rob Rausch that he might not see his prize from Peacock.

After Rausch noted that he had yet to get his prize money, Clarkson chimed in with, “I relate to this so hardcore, ’cause whenever I won, you probably weren’t alive when I was on ‘American Idol,’ but I was literally on the show, and they were like, ‘Oh you win a million dollars or whatever, da da da.’ No, you didn’t. They lied.”

Per Clarkson, the promised prize money was actually “a million dollars worth of investment in you.” Additionally, Clarkson said she never received the car she was supposed to get, noting that was particularly disappointing given her vehicle was “bashed in” at the time.

Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie
To make matters worse, Clarkson claimed Clay Aiken, who was the runner-up for Season 2, got a car — as well as his mom.

“I was like, ‘What the f–k?’” Clarkson continued. “I remember Clay telling me that the second season. He was like, ‘Yeah, they gave my mom one.’ I was like, ‘I’m going to actually kick your ass right now.’”

Daniel Radcliffe, who was also present on the talk show, suggested that Clarkson be given retroactive bonuses as the prizes have evolved on “American Idol.”

However, as Clarkson clarified, “It was supposed to be the prize then — that’s why I’m saying [Rob] might not see it.”

Watch the full exchange in the video above.

New episodes of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” — which is set to conclude in fall 2026 — air weekdays.

Kelly Clarkson (Credit: Getty Images)
