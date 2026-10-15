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Kelsey Grammer-Led Emergency Medicine Drama Series ‘Pops’ in Development at NBC

“Chicago Med” EP Danny Weiss will write and executive produce the series, which stars the “Frasier” alum as an EMT in his 60s

Actor Kelsey Grammer reacts as U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges him while delivering remarks at the David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence on August 14, 2026 in Garden City, New York. (Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Actor Kelsey Grammer reacts as U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges him while delivering remarks at the David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence on August 14, 2026 in Garden City, New York. (Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
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Kelsey Grammer may return to NBC with a new emergency medicine drama in development with “Chicago Med” executive producer Danny Weiss.

The “Frasier” star is set to executive produce and star in the series from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. In the EMT drama “Pops,” Grammer will play the title character, who seeks a career change and enters the chaotic world of emergency medicine in his 60s.

The project is based on the true story of Ed Levien, a Maryland resident who retired from advertising and spent 12 years working as an EMT, from age 64 to 76. He retired from that role last fall.

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Grammer was a mainstay at NBC for more than two decades, playing psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane across three series: “Cheers,” “Frasier” and “Wings.” He received four of his five Emmys for playing the role.

The actor is set to appear in the upcoming film “Avengers: Doomsday,” which premieres in December. Grammer is repped by UTA and Vault Entertainment.

Weiss is a former Marine who most recently spent 10 seasons on “Chicago Med,” rising through the ranks from staff writer to co-executive producer. He has also worked as a writers’ assistant on CBS’ “Battle Creek” and written for “House, M.D.” He is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

Weiss and Levien will executive produce “Pops” alongside Grammer and Jordan McMahon via Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“Pops” follows a similar formula to several series that have found network success. ABC’s “The Rookie” follows LAPD’s oldest rookie, which is also based on a true story. CBS sitcom “Carol’s Second Act” also follows a middle-aged divorcee, who pivots to go to med school in her 50s.

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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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