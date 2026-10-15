Kelsey Grammer-Led Emergency Medicine Drama Series ‘Pops’ in Development at NBC

Kelsey Grammer may return to NBC with a new emergency medicine drama in development with “Chicago Med” executive producer Danny Weiss.
The “Frasier” star is set to executive produce and star in the series from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. In the EMT drama “Pops,” Grammer will play the title character, who seeks a career change and enters the chaotic world of emergency medicine in his 60s.
The project is based on the true story of Ed Levien, a Maryland resident who retired from advertising and spent 12 years working as an EMT, from age 64 to 76. He retired from that role last fall.
Grammer was a mainstay at NBC for more than two decades, playing psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane across three series: “Cheers,” “Frasier” and “Wings.” He received four of his five Emmys for playing the role.
The actor is set to appear in the upcoming film “Avengers: Doomsday,” which premieres in December. Grammer is repped by UTA and Vault Entertainment.
Weiss is a former Marine who most recently spent 10 seasons on “Chicago Med,” rising through the ranks from staff writer to co-executive producer. He has also worked as a writers’ assistant on CBS’ “Battle Creek” and written for “House, M.D.” He is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.
Weiss and Levien will executive produce “Pops” alongside Grammer and Jordan McMahon via Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.
“Pops” follows a similar formula to several series that have found network success. ABC’s “The Rookie” follows LAPD’s oldest rookie, which is also based on a true story. CBS sitcom “Carol’s Second Act” also follows a middle-aged divorcee, who pivots to go to med school in her 50s.