Kelsey Grammer-Led Emergency Medicine Drama Series ‘Pops’ in Development at NBC

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Kelsey Grammer may return to NBC with a new emergency medicine drama in development with “Chicago Med” executive producer Danny Weiss.

The “Frasier” star is set to executive produce and star in the series from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. In the EMT drama “Pops,” Grammer will play the title character, who seeks a career change and enters the chaotic world of emergency medicine in his 60s.

The project is based on the true story of Ed Levien, a Maryland resident who retired from advertising and spent 12 years working as an EMT, from age 64 to 76. He retired from that role last fall.