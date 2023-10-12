From “Cheers” to “Frasier,” Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier Crane was a mainstay of comedy TV for 20 years, from the ’80s to the early-aughts. Now, after an equal amount of time off the air, Grammer is back in the role for Paramount+’s “Frasier.”

The streaming series is a revival-meets-reboot that once again spins off Grammer’s character with a new cast of colorful characters. Some original “Frasier” stars will return to guest star (we’ll update this gallery as characters appear in new episodes, so don’t click those links if you want to remain fully unspoiled). However, David Hyde Pierce won’t return as Niles and John Mahoney, who played their father Martin, passed away in 2018.

That means Frasier – along with “Frasier” fans – will be surrounded by new faces. With that in mind, here’s a handy guide to the new “Frasier” cast and characters, including where you might have the actors before.

Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane

(Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Everyone’s favorite tender-hearted egoist is back for more silly snobbery: Grammer returns as the title character Frasier Crane. One of the most iconic characters in TV history, Fraiser first debuted in the third season of “Cheers” before landing his own spinoff. The new incarnation sends the Harvard Grad back to Boston (where “Cheers” was set) to reconnect with his adult son — and his alma mater.

Julliard-trained Grammer is an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and Tony Award winner. Best known for playing Frasier throughout four decades of his career, the 68-year-old actor’s familiar roles also include Beast in “X-Men: The Last Stand,” Blinky in “Trollhunters” and Sideshow Bob in “The Simpsons.”

Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy Crane

(Chris Haston/Paramount+)

English actor Jack Cutmore-Scott stars as Frederick “Freddy” Crane, Frasier’s son who lives in Boston. Freddy was born during the events of “Cheers,” before the first season of “Fraiser,” but he was primarily raised by his mother Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) in Boston and only appeared sporadically throughout the original series. The character was played by twins Christopher and Kevin Graves as a baby, followed by Luke Tarsitano. But it’s Trevor Einhorn who viewers will likely remember as young Frederick throughout “Frasier’s” initial run.

Far from the stuffy child who observed the play patterns of other children from the window, adult Freddy is an apple that has fallen far from his father’s tree. Freddy takes more after his grandfather and dropped out of Harvard to become a firefighter. Cutmore-Scott previously headlined the short-lived ABC series “Deception,” featured in episodes of “Magnum P.I.” and “Hawaii Five-0,” and appeared in Christopher Nolan’s films “Dunkirk,” “Tenet” and “Oppenheimer.”

Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan Cornwall

(Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Three-time BAFTA nominee Nicholas Lyndhurst stars as Frasier’s old friend and new Harvard colleague, Professor Alan Cornwall. A curmudgeonly sort with a taste for the drink, Alan has the intellect to match wits with his former Oxford schoolmate Frasier, if not the ambition to match his psychiatric peer’s accomplishments.

Lyndhurst is best known for the British comedy series “Only Fools and Horses” and “Goodnight Sweetheart.” He previously shared the stage with Grammer in the 2019 English National Opera’s production of “Man of La Mancha.”

Toks Olagundoye as Olivia Finch

(Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Toks Olagundoye stars as Harvard’s psych department head, Olivia Finch. Ever at odds with Alan, Olivia sets her sights on recruiting Frasier’s star power and signature psychiatric touch to her team. Olagundoye best known work includes “Castle” and “The Neighbors.” She also has a robust resume of voiceover work, including “Arcane,” Netflix’s “Carmen Sandiego” reboot, “Steven Universe” and Disney’s 2017 “Duck Tails” series.

Jess Salgueiro as Eve

(Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Jess Salgueiro stars as another new character, who shares a connection with both Frasier and Freddy and helps the estranged father and son reconnect. Salgueiro’s best-known work includes “Y: The Last Man,” “Letterkenny,” “The Expanse,” “Tiny Pretty Things.” She also played the brief but unforgettable catalytic role of Robin in “The Boys.”

Anders Keith as David Crane

(Chris Haston/Paramount+)

Newcomer Anders Keith stars as Frasier’s nephew David Crane. Niles and Daphne’s son, David was born in “Frasier’s” two-part series finale “Good Night, Seattle.” He returns here as a Harvard freshman, every bit as brilliant — and neurotic — as his father. “Frasier” is Keith’s first major role.

New episodes of “Frasier” debut Thursdays on Paramount+ following the two-episode Oct. 12 premiere.