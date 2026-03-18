Kerry Washington called up her former “Scandal” co-star Tony Goldwyn to ask him which of their many sex scenes on the hit ABC legal drama was the “hottest.”

“Hi, Tony! I’m in the middle of an interview, and I got dared to call you. So I have to ask you a question — are you ready?” Washington said after phoning Goldwyn during her Wednesday appearance on “Call Her Daddy.”

The two’s characters Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Pope had an ongoing romantic affair during the course of the show’s seven seasons.

At the time, Goldwyn was in Washington, D.C. with his family for his show “Chez Joey,” which he is co-directing.

“So I have to ask you what you think the hottest Olivia and Fitz moment on the show ever was?” Washington asked.

“Woah,” Goldwyn replied. “We had a few.”

“I was thinking having sex in an electrical closet,” Goldwyn said.

“Oh, there’s that. That was like somebody getting baptized, like one of your children, right? We were such bad people,” Washington said, noting that she was thinking of the “One Minute” scenes where their characters would take a one minute silent break with each other.

“My favorite ‘One Minute’ was sitting in your apartment,” Goldwyn said, to which Washington mentioned was the first “One Minute” moment they filmed.

“I said Vermont,” Washington said. “The first time we got to see Vermont.”

Before hanging up, Washington told Goldwyn she loved him “madly.”

“I’m just in the middle of ‘Call Her Daddy,’ so we called her daddy. We called Olivia’s daddy,” Washington said with laughter.

“Tell her daddy says hi,” Goldwyn responded.

Later on in the convo, she cleared the air about any “Scandal” reboots.

“There aren’t, although this joke about Chase Infiniti and Tyriq [Withers] being our children — this is like the joke that will not die — and I love i so much,” Washington said, saying that she and Goldwyn do favor the rising stars.

She went on to say that she, Withers and Chase have created a “family text thread.”

“It’s hilarious,” Washington said.

You can watch Washington’s full “Call Her Daddy” episode in the video above.