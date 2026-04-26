‘Kevin’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Voicing the Animals?

“Kevin” is now streaming on Prime Video, and you’re definitely going to recognize a ton of voices in it.

Co-created by Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert, the animated series tells the story of Kevin, a cat who doesn’t want to deal with the fallout of his human owners breaking up, so he breaks up with them, too. It’s based on Plaza and Wengert’s real-life past relationship and their real-life past cat. You’ll catch both of their voices in the show, but you’ll also know a lot of Plaza’s past co-stars as well.

Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Addison Rae, Jim O’Heir and more are all among the guest stars to look out for, but here are the regulars you’ll need to know: