‘Kevin’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Voicing the Animals?

“Kevin” is now streaming on Prime Video, and you’re definitely going to recognize a ton of voices in it.
Co-created by Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert, the animated series tells the story of Kevin, a cat who doesn’t want to deal with the fallout of his human owners breaking up, so he breaks up with them, too. It’s based on Plaza and Wengert’s real-life past relationship and their real-life past cat. You’ll catch both of their voices in the show, but you’ll also know a lot of Plaza’s past co-stars as well.
Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Addison Rae, Jim O’Heir and more are all among the guest stars to look out for, but here are the regulars you’ll need to know:
Kevin (Jason Schwartzman)
Jason Schwartzman not only voices the namesake of “Kevin,” but he also wrote and sings the theme song of the show. You’ll recognize his voice from projects like “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox.” He’s also a Wes Anderson regular, in films including “The Darjeeling Limited,” “Rushmore” and “Moonrise Kingdom.” He and Plaza also worked together on “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” back in 2010.
Dana (Aubrey Plaza)
Aubrey Plaza voices a handful of characters in “Kevin,” but her main role is that of Dana, one-half of the couple who owns Kevin. Plaza is, of course, best known for her roles in “Parks & Recreation,” “The White Lotus,” “Agatha All Along,” “Emily the Criminal,” “Ingrid Goes West” and more.
Cupcake (Whoopi Goldberg)
Cupcake is a hairless, feral cat living at the shelter, and she’s voiced by none other than EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg. You can catch her daily hosting “The View,” but she is best known for her acting in the “Sister Act” films, “Ghost,” “The Color Purple” and many, many more.
Armando (John Waters)
Armando is a fancy Persian cat at the shelter, and he’s voiced by legendary director John Waters. Plaza has long been open about how Waters influenced her comedy, and the two were set to adapt his novel “Liarmouth” to screen a few years ago. Waters is best known for his films “Hairspray,” “Serial Mom” and more.
Brandi (Amy Sedaris)
Brandi is the very sassy dog that belongs to Seth, but also low-key runs the shelter with an iron fist. She’s voiced by “Strangers With Candy” star Amy Sedaris, who’s lent her voice to multiple series over the years, most notably “BoJack Horseman.”
Seth (Gil Ozeri)
Seth is one of the few humans on the show, and he technically runs the shelter. He’s voiced by Gil Ozeri. You’ll likely recognize his voice from “Big Mouth” or “Human Resources.”
Judy (Aparna Nancherla)
Judy is a sweet, somewhat insane little cat who just wants friends and a forever family. She’s voiced by Aparna Nancherla, who stars in “The Great North.” You might also recognize her from “Bob’s Burgers” or the “Simple Favor” films directed by Paul Feig.