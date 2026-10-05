Kylie Jenner-Led ‘Bachelorette Weekend’ Mystery Drama Nears Series Order at Hulu

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Kylie Jenner will make her silver screen acting debut with the new thriller series “Bachelorette Weekend.”

The reality star made waves with her cameo performance in Charli XCX’s “The Moment,” but this mystery drama series, which is nearing a series order at Hulu, will mark the first major acting role for Jenner.

The series was created by author and screenwriter Lauren Oliver, based on the unpublished book by Flora Collins. Jenner will executive produce the series alongside her sister Kim Kardashian, Oliver and Kapital Entertainment. Kapital Entertainment is the co-studio alongside 20th Television.

“Bachelorette Weekend” (working title) turns deadly when the bride (Jenner) winds up murdered in the pool, and her closest girlfriends all become suspects. Jenner’s role is reportedly described as the “North Star of the series,” tying the elements of the murder together.

Hulu declined to comment to TheWrap.

The project was developed by Oliver’s company StoryGiants. The adaption was developed internally at Kapital by Aaron and Jaiden Kaplan. The series is part of the Kardashian’s first-look deal at 20th Television and was pitched to Hulu.

Kapital’s other titles in the works at Hulu include drama series “You Deserve to Know,” reuniting “The Vampire Diaries” stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley.

Jenner’s move into acting follows in the footsteps of her older sister. Kardashian was the star and executive producer of her own scripted series on Hulu, legal drama “All’s Fair.” Season 2 is set to premiere in November. Kardashian will also appear in the upcoming Netflix movie “The Fifth Wheel” with Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song, Fortune Feimster and Jack Whitehall.

Kardashian’s productions also include unscripted titles “Team Moms: Baseball,” “The Girls” and “The Kardashians,” which will return for its eighth season at Hulu in October.

Jenner and Kardashian are repped by WME. Oliver is repped by Verve and Jamie Feldman.

Deadline first reported the news.