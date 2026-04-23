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Khloé Kardashian Brings ‘The Girls’ to Hulu With Docuseries on Her Inner Circle

“The Kardashians” star will EP with a cast that includes Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Yris Palmer, Nicole Williams English, Khadijah Haqq and Malika Haqq

JD Knapp
Khloé Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian's inner circle in June 2019. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Mohegan Sun)

After spending half her life on camera, Khloé Kardashian is ready to step behind the scenes and shift the focus to the rest of her inner circle.

The “Kardashians” star will executive produce new docuseries “The Girls” for Hulu, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The cast includes Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Yris Palmer, Nicole Williams English, Khadijah Haqq and Malika Haqq, some of whom fans may know from the “KUWTK” days at E!.

“They’re building empires. They’re building families. They’re always unfiltered. Welcome to ‘The Girls,’ where Khloé Kardashian’s inner circle of real-life besties are raising babies, running businesses and surviving brutally honest group chats,” Hulu teased. “From surprise proposals to solo parenting, glam getaways to growing pains, this is the new era of reality TV where the chaos is couture — and the bonds are unbreakable.”

The series comes from Bunim/Murray Productions, with additional EPs Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Nicole Blais and Lauren Goldstein. “The Girls” is set to premiere later this year.

Hulu shared the news on Wednesday at its 2nd annual Get Real House party, a year after teasing a show in development called “Calabasas: Behind the Gates” at the inaugural reality TV crossover event.

Hulu's Get Real
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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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