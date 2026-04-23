Khloé Kardashian Brings ‘The Girls’ to Hulu With Docuseries on Her Inner Circle

After spending half her life on camera, Khloé Kardashian is ready to step behind the scenes and shift the focus to the rest of her inner circle.

The “Kardashians” star will executive produce new docuseries “The Girls” for Hulu, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The cast includes Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Yris Palmer, Nicole Williams English, Khadijah Haqq and Malika Haqq, some of whom fans may know from the “KUWTK” days at E!.

“They’re building empires. They’re building families. They’re always unfiltered. Welcome to ‘The Girls,’ where Khloé Kardashian’s inner circle of real-life besties are raising babies, running businesses and surviving brutally honest group chats,” Hulu teased. “From surprise proposals to solo parenting, glam getaways to growing pains, this is the new era of reality TV where the chaos is couture — and the bonds are unbreakable.”

The series comes from Bunim/Murray Productions, with additional EPs Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Nicole Blais and Lauren Goldstein. “The Girls” is set to premiere later this year.

Hulu shared the news on Wednesday at its 2nd annual Get Real House party, a year after teasing a show in development called “Calabasas: Behind the Gates” at the inaugural reality TV crossover event.