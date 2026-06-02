‘Ladies First’ Climbs Atop Netflix Top Movies List With 19 Million Views

“Ladies First,” the gender-swap comedy movie starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike, climbed atop Netflix’s top movie list with nearly 19 million views in its second week.

After debuting as Netflix’s No. 3 most-watched movie during the week of May 18 with 11.9 million views, the comedy tallied 18.8 million views during the week of May 25, landing in the No. 1 spot on the streamer’s weekly top 10 English-language films list.

It soared past buzzy documentary “The Crash,” which dives into a devastating 2022 car accident that killed two passengers, which scored 14 million views in its third week, nearly cutting its viewers for the previous week (27.6 million views) in half.

Viewership for “Ladies First” also outpaced animated movie “Swapped,” which landed in the movie list’s No. 3 spot with 10.5 million views. Since its May 1 debut, the film has tallied 100 million views globally, setting the fastest record for any Netflix animated film to do so.

On the TV side, “The Boroughs” also climbed atop the English-language TV list with 9.5 million views, growing from the 5.6 million views the show logged in its debut week.

“The Boroughs,” which sees a retirement community grapple with an otherworldly threat, outpaced “Nemesis,” which scored 5.9 million views in its third week, as well as “The Four Seasons” Season 2, which debuted to 4.4 million views.

Next on the English-language TV list was “Instadocs: Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted,” which debuted to 3.4 million views, as well as “Man on Fire,” which scored 2.9 million views.