‘Landman’ Season 3 Adds ‘Lioness’ Star Michael Kelly to Cast

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Michael Kelly expands his reach in the Taylor Sheridan universe as he joins Season 3 of “Landman.”

The Emmy-nominated actor will join the Paramount+ show as a series regular next season as William Crockett, the leader of the largest oil management firm in the world. His character is described as a titan of industry who exudes efficiency and money.

He joins returning cast members Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter and Sam Elliott with additional cast Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore.

Kelly previously starred in Sheridan’s thriller series “Lioness” for Paramount+ alongside Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman. He has also appeared in “Jack Ryan,” “The Penguin” and “House of Cards,” for which he received four Emmy Award nominations.

“Landman” Season 2 achieved record-breaking premiere numbers, becoming Paramount+’s most-watched original premiere with over 9.2 million views. The viewership marks a 262% increase from its series premiere.

The drama series, which follows roughnecks and wildcat billionaires and an oil boom that comes between them, is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay.

Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch executive produce the series for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt executive produce for Texas Monthly. “Landman” is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.

Kelly is repped by WME, Liebman Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello.