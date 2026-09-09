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‘Landman’ Season 3 Adds ‘Lioness’ Star Michael Kelly to Cast

The “House of Cards” actor plays William Crockett, leader of the largest oil management firm in the world

Michael Kelly attends the Netflix "House of Cards" FYSEE Event at Raleigh Studios on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)
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Michael Kelly expands his reach in the Taylor Sheridan universe as he joins Season 3 of “Landman.”

The Emmy-nominated actor will join the Paramount+ show as a series regular next season as William Crockett, the leader of the largest oil management firm in the world. His character is described as a titan of industry who exudes efficiency and money.

He joins returning cast members Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter and Sam Elliott with additional cast Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore. 

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in Landman streaming on Paramount+ (Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)
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Kelly previously starred in Sheridan’s thriller series “Lioness” for Paramount+ alongside Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman. He has also appeared in “Jack Ryan,” “The Penguin” and “House of Cards,” for which he received four Emmy Award nominations.

“Landman” Season 2 achieved record-breaking premiere numbers, becoming Paramount+’s most-watched original premiere with over 9.2 million views. The viewership marks a 262% increase from its series premiere.

The drama series, which follows roughnecks and wildcat billionaires and an oil boom that comes between them, is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay.

Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch executive produce the series for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt executive produce for  Texas Monthly. “Landman” is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions. 

Kelly is repped by WME, Liebman Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello.  

Landman
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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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