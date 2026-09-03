‘Lanterns’ Episode 3 Thrives With 10 Million Global Viewers

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“Lanterns” is keeping its momentum going through Episode 3.

Sunday’s episode, which explored the origin story of Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart, scored 10 million global viewers and 7 million U.S. viewers across its first three days of availability across HBO and HBO Max, according to internal figures from Warner Bros. Discovery. This marks a series high for the DC Studios series and shows week-to-week growth since the series premiere.

For comparison, the series premiere garnered 9.3 million global viewers, 6.6 million viewers of those were within the U.S. The debut boosted “Lanterns” to land among the top five series premieres on HBO Max, though the platform did not share ratings for Episode 2.

Since its Aug. 16 premiere, the “Lanterns” pilot episode has garnered over 20 million viewers worldwide, and is still growing, according to HBO Max.

Episode 3 also generated significant social media chatter on its premiere night, with #Lanterns trending in X’s U.S. Top 10 for 11 consecutive hours as well as eight hours at No. 1.

The launch of “Lanterns” marks DC Studios’ top series premiere on HBO Max, and outperformed some of the debuts of “It: Welcome to Derry,” “The Penguin” and “True Detective: Night Country.”

“It: Welcome to Derry” went on to average 27.1 million viewers while “The Penguin” and “True Detective: Night Country” went on to average 19.8 million and 17.5 million global viewers, respectively.

“Lanterns” centers on Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and trainee John Stewart (Pierre), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery with cosmic ties as they investigate a murder in the American heartland, per the official logline.

In addition to Pierre and Chandler, “Lanterns” stars Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Laura Linney, Poorna Jagannathan, Ulrich Thomsen, Jason Ritter and Nathan Fillion.