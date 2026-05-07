Stephen Colbert Will Welcome ‘Strike Force Five’ Late Night Hosts in Final Weeks of ‘Late Show’

Stephen Colbert’s time on “The Late Show” is almost up, and his fellow late night hosts are stopping by to celebrate the occasion.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver, Colbert’s fellow hosts of the podcast series “Strike Force Five,” will appear as guests on next Monday night’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The episode, airing on May 11, comes less than two weeks before the final episode of the series releases on May 21.

The episode will also feature a special Broadway performance including Annaleigh Ashford, Christopher Jackson, Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt and Patrick Wilson.

The appearance of Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers and Oliver marks a reunion for “Strike Force Five,” a 12-episode podcast series hosted by the five men during the Writers Guild of America strike of 2023. Each episode, roughly an hour in length, would see an alternating member of the five-person crew take the position of leading host as they tackled various topics.

The podcast was meant to benefit the staffers of the men’s five late night shows who were out of work during 2023’s dual strikes. The podcast broke into the top of Spotify and Apple Music’s podcast charts within two days of its Aug. 30, 2023, premiere.

The reunion of the hosts marks a clear showing of solidarity as Colbert faces the untimely end of his talk show. “The Late Show” was unceremoniously canceled in July 2025 after Colbert called CBS parent company Paramount’s $16 million “60 Minutes” settlement with President Trump a “big fat bribe” on-air, accusing the company of trying to appease the Trump administration’s FCC ahead of a pending merger with Skydance Media.

Colbert will welcome a number of high-profile guests in the penultimate week of “The Late Show.” Following the “Strike Force Five” reunion on Monday, the show will feature appearances from Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Pedro Pascal on Tuesday, Barack Obama and Tom Hanks on Wednesday and David Letterman and The Strokes on Thursday.