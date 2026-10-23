‘Law & Order: SVU’ Brings Back Stephanie March as Alexandra Cabot in Season 28

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” favorite Stephanie March will return to the procedural as Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Cabot.

March has appeared in more than 100 episodes of “SVU” as the ADA. She will join Season 28 in its ninth episode, which is set to air Dec. 3.

She was a series regular from Season 2 through Season 4 and early in Season 5. March has since returned in a recurring capacity and as a guest star. Her last appearance on the procedural was in Season 19, in 2018.

Her character, Alex Cabot, also headlined the spinoff “Conviction,” in which she mentored a young group of ADAs. The series ran for just one season.

The actress is also known for her performances in Ricky Gervais’ “The Invention of Lying,” the indie drama “Who We Are Now” and the mockumentary “The Social Ones.” March is repped by Paradigm and Navigation Media Group.

“SVU” Season 28 premiered Oct. 8, up 21% from the previous season among viewers ages 18 to 49. Mariska Hargitay leads the cast, which also includes Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, Aimé Donna Kelly and Corey Cott.

The news comes on the heels of Hargitay hosting the Emmy Awards, incorporating several “SVU” elements into the show, including a sketch with “Law & Order” superfan Taylor Swift.

New York Knicks MVP Jalen Brunson has also been announced as a guest star in Season 28. He will appear in the season’s fifth episode, scheduled to air Nov. 5. Details of his role are being kept under wraps. The NBA star also made a cameo alongside Hargitay during the opening of the 78th Emmy Awards.

Hargitay executive produces “SVU” alongside creator Dick Wolf, Michelle Fazekas, Kenneth Brown, Rebecca McGill, Anastasia Puglisi and Peter Jankowski. The long-running drama series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

“Law & Order: SVU” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock.