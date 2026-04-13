Netflix Releases First ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Teaser — And No, It’s Not ‘Woke’

Netflix offered a first look at its new “Little House on the Prairie” series on Monday with the debut teaser, and despite much online discussion about Netflix making the beloved Laura Ingalls Wilder book series “woke,” it looks like a pretty straightforward adaptation.

“Once upon a time, Ma and Pa and Mary and Laura left the big woods of Wisconsin and moved to the prairie,” Alice Halsey, who plays the young Laura Ingalls Wilder, says in a voiceover during this first teaser. “Every day and every night was an adventure.”

The video then shows Laura and her family traveling in a covered wagon across empty fields. The clip also shows the family coming together to make a home, anxiously exploring the town for the first time and building flower crowns while listening to music.

“And even though they were all alone against the sky and the stars, they were happy,” Laura says in the teaser. Watch it below.

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Luke Bracey and Crosby Fitzgerald star as father and mother Charles and Caroline, respectively, and the series hails from “The Housemaid” screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine, who serves as executive producer and showrunner. Alongside Halsey, Skywalker Hughes will play the young Mary Ingalls.

The first season is based on the book “Little House on the Prairie,” which is actually the third book in the series. But Sonnenshine said her North Star for creating the show was the love amongst the family.

“This show is a love story about a family. They’re a family you want to be with, you want to know, you want to spend time with,” showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine said in a statement to Netflix. “That’s really at the core of what ‘Little House on the Prairie’ is about: a family that is there for each other, that tells stories to each other, tells stories about themselves.”

Sonnenshine is best known for her work on “The Boys,” “Vampire Diaries” and “Archive 81.” In addition to serving as showrunner for the series, she will also be an executive producer alongside Joy Gorman Wettels for Joy Coalition, Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions and Dana Fox. Sarah Adina Smith, Julie Anne Robinson, Kat Candler, Erica Tremblay and Sydney Freeland will all direct.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and Anonymous Content. All episodes of the first season of “Little House on the Prairie” debut on Netflix on July 9.