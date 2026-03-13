‘Love Island USA’ Renewed for Season 8 as Peacock Teases ‘Beyond the Villa’ Season 2

Love is in the air, and it will be for the foreseeable future — because Peacock has renewed “Love Island USA” for Season 8.

Ariana Madix will return as host starting on June 2, marking her third straight summer in Fiji (in addition to “Love Island Games”).

Plus, the streamer has also dropped a superteaser for “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” Season 2, now set to premiere on April 15.

Charlie Georgiou and Austin Shepard join previously announced “Love Island” Season 7 castmates Bryan Arenales, Gracyn Blackmore, Jeremiah Brown, Clarke Carraway, Amaya Espinal, Hannah Fields, Pepe Garcia, Iris Kendall, TJ Palma, Andreina Santos, Chris Seeley, Belle-A Walker, Coco Watson and Taylor Williams for the docuseries spinoff.

Both series are produced by ITV America. “Love Island USA” is executive produced by David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Sophie Brown, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Ali Hill and Martin Oxley, based on the original format from Lifted Entertainment and Motion Entertainment.

Meanwhile, EPs on “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” include David George, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, Sarah Howell, Brian Appel, Tom Ciaccio and Blake Garrett, alongside Ali Hill and Martin Oxley, with James Barker as consulting executive producer.