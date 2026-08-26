‘Love Island USA’ Renewed for Season 9 at Peacock, Host Ariana Madix to Return

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Peacock renewed “Love Island USA” for a ninth season Wednesday, bringing Emmy nominee Ariana Madix back on to host.

The renewal comes just five days before the Season 8 reunion airs on Monday. Madix and Bravo’s Andy Cohen are set to host the reunion at 6 p.m. PT.

Season 8 of the dating competition series garnered over 19 billion minutes viewed since its premiere June 2, according to the streamer. Nielsen data showed that the reality show ranked as the No. 1 streaming title for the summer as of July 16.

Peacock also released a sneak peek from the upcoming reunion episode. The special, taped in front of a studio audience, will see drama unfurl between Melanie Moreno and Sol Mýa, Beatriz Hatz and the other women and, of course, Kenzie Annis.

“If you don’t like me, go f–k yourself,” paralympian Hatz said.

Kayda Bosse came in hot at the reunion, asking, “If he was treating you like that, why did you f–k him again?”

Several of the couples were cuddled up in the teaser, including Trinity Tatum and Bryce Alakai and Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt, but Melanie and Sincere Rhea seemed to have some distance between them on the couch.

See the full teaser above.

This season “Love Island USA” brought in new audiences with Peacock reporting that 35% of the audience was new.

Peacock has invested in the “Love Island” franchise beyond the flagship series. “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” has already been renewed for a third season and will hit the platform in early 2027 as will Season 3 of “Love Island Games.”

The reality dating series is produced by ITV America, in association with Lifted Entertainment and Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company and distributed by ITV Studios.