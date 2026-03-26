‘Love Overboard’ Cast Guide: Meet the Singles | Photos

Sixteen singles prepare to set sail on a voyage for love in Unwell Productions’ “Love Overboard” as the new series premieres Thursday
The first reality series from Alex Cooper’s production company sees a group of young singles mix and mingle on a luxury yacht, but there’s a twist. While four couples live their best lives above board, the rest of the contestants are forced to work and live as crew below deck.
“Why would I want to pick up after people I think I’m sexier than?” one single cried in the series trailer.
The “downsiders” will have to break couples up in order to win their freedom above deck. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme, while the others will be forced to walk the plank.
“Love Overboard” is produced by Unwell Productions and Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Cooper will serve as executive producer with Matt Kaplan and Mina Lefevre for Unwell Productions; Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik and Jason Ehrlich for Jeff Jenkins Productions; and Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans for 3BMG.
The new reality series will release all nine episodes on Hulu Thursday and on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.
Keep reading for the inaugural “Love Overboard” cast bios and get to know the singles looking for love.
Andrew
Age: 29
Hometown: West Chester, N. Y.
Andrew is a Wall Street warrior-turned-wild card. As he crept to age 30, he quit his finance job in search of a life with more depth. Confident, cocky and dangerously charismatic, he’s ready to shake up his life and maybe even give up the game — for the right girl.
Beau
Age: 25
Hometown: Lakeville, Minn.
Beau is a blend of Midwest charm, model looks and a competitive fire that doesn’t quit. As a former college basketball player-turned-personal trainer and model, he lives for growth, both physically and personally. Raised by his mom and older sister, Beau is a proud mama’s boy with depth, grit and heart.
David
Age: 29
Hometown: St. Louis, Miss.
Born on a cattle farm in Texas and raised in the suburbs of St. Louis, David grew up riding a horse named Pegasus before trading in his cowboy boots for a therapist’s chair. Now, he works in pediatric trauma therapy, helping kids through their darkest moments.
Enna
Age: 33
Hometown: Centerville, Md.
Gia
Age: 22
Hometown: Topanga, Calif.
Gia is a glamazon who lives life in bold strokes. Working as a luxury real estate agent, she is a walking whirlwind of hustle, heart and high heels. Known for being dominant and emotionally intelligent, she’s not afraid to call it like she sees it.
James
Age: 26
Hometown: Unknown
A chemist by trade, James works with high-end, dangerous chemicals but is just as comfortable pouring shots as he is mixing compounds. As a self-proclaimed “lover boy with a wild side,” he loves to have fun. Known as a deep thinker, loyal friend and someone who values time, James isn’t just a presence — he’s an experience.
Keif
Age: 23
Home state: Nebraska
Keif is a bold farm boy-turned-officer who traded hay bales for handcuffs. He is the unapologetic all-American guy — boots, blue jeans, country concerts and a love for lifting heavy and living hard. Protective and principled, Keif brings energy, loyalty and just the right dose of edge.
Koray
Age: 27
Home Country: Germany
Koray is a cultured charmer who’s smooth with a soccer ball and a sales pitch. He trained at Manchester City and Nottingham Forest, and played Division I at Tulsa before injuries and a pandemic rerouted his soccer dream. Now in tech sales, coaching kids’ soccer and modeling, he’s grounded, confident, flirtatious and fluent in good vibes.
Leela
Age: 21
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
An L.A. native with British and German roots, Leela is a Northeastern student who’s been outspoken since birth. Known as a type-A clean queen with a creative soul, she walks into a room with her head high and her nails done. Whether she’s globe-trotting or confronting drama head-on, Leela is here to live out loud.
Lexi
Age: 26
Hometown: Tulare, Calif.
Raised by her tight-knit Portuguese family, Lexi traded cows for coastlines and now runs Miami like it’s her personal runway. As an executive assistant at a top tech company, she is smart, independent and ready to open up. Lexi is that girl — the one getting invited backstage, hopping on private jets and lighting up every room (or yacht) she walks into.
Lo
Age: 29
Hometown: Charlotte, N. C.
Lo is a healthcare recruiter and marketing maven who’s equal parts boss babe and intuitive empath. As a self-proclaimed “Queen of Raya,” she’s a wellness-obsessed jetsetter who might just be one’s favorite therapist, hype woman and style icon rolled into one.
Reece
Age: 26
Hometown: Kansas City, Miss.
Raised on a farm with Midwestern manners and a rebel streak, Reece is a self-proclaimed “water baby” who swapped cowboy boots for a surfboard. Living life at full throttle, he’s a boat captain, a jet ski guide, a photographer, a world traveler and an MMA-trained, rugby-playing adventurer with a heart of gold.
Sadé
Age: 30
Hometown: Morris Plains, N. J.
Sadé is a Nigerian beauty now living it up in New York City. Being a Carnegie Mellon graduate and powerhouse IT project manager, she’s part brainiac and part baddie. As a former basketball star, Sadé’s got the competitive drive of an athlete and the heart of a lover. She’s a self-described “secret nerd” who loves flirting, traveling and talking.
Tim
Age: 30
Hometown: Boston, Mass.
A Boston boy through and through, now living in Los Angeles, Tim is a rare blend of East Coast grit and West Coast ambition. After graduating from Tulane with a degree in business and entrepreneurship, he is now the co-founder and CEO of a startup. Tim is smart, sharp and the definition of no-bullshit charm.
Delaney
Age: 26
Hometown: Noblesville, Ind.
Resilient, independent, sharp and real to the core, Delaney was raised in chaos but built for greatness. With a passion for fashion and beauty, she didn’t fit in easily in her hometown of Noblesville, Ind,, and moved to New York at 16 to conquer the world of fashion. She’s the kind of woman who turns pain into power, who fights for what she wants, and makes it happen.
Sofia
Age: 28
Hometown: Louisville, Ky.
Sofia is the perfect blend of country charm and Miami spice. Working as a competitive real estate investor, she is effortlessly captivating with brains, beauty, a sense of humor and an unapologetic sense of self.
Bella
Age: 22
Hometown: Kansas City, Miss.
Bella is the wild Midwest princess no one sees coming. She’s the glam Barbie with grit, glitter and a mechanical bull-riding résumé. Working as a line dance instructor and bottle service server, she’s got the charm, the wit and the stamina to own any room she walks into, while bringing pure chaos to the dance floor.
Val
Age: 26
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
Val grew up in Tampa but made her mark in Miami, where she thrives as a recruitment consultant, talking her way through life with confidence and charm. Fiercely independent, Val is a powerhouse, laid-back but protective of her boundaries. As a fitness junkie, she balances Pilates and weight training with her unapologetic love for food.