‘Love Overboard’ Cast Guide: Meet the Singles | Photos

Sixteen singles prepare to set sail on a voyage for love in Unwell Productions’ “Love Overboard” as the new series premieres Thursday

The first reality series from Alex Cooper’s production company sees a group of young singles mix and mingle on a luxury yacht, but there’s a twist. While four couples live their best lives above board, the rest of the contestants are forced to work and live as crew below deck.

“Why would I want to pick up after people I think I’m sexier than?” one single cried in the series trailer.

The “downsiders” will have to break couples up in order to win their freedom above deck. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme, while the others will be forced to walk the plank.

“Love Overboard” is produced by Unwell Productions and Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Cooper will serve as executive producer with Matt Kaplan and Mina Lefevre for Unwell Productions; Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik and Jason Ehrlich for Jeff Jenkins Productions; and Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans for 3BMG.

The new reality series will release all nine episodes on Hulu Thursday and on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

Keep reading for the inaugural “Love Overboard” cast bios and get to know the singles looking for love.