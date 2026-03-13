Gabby Windey Goes ‘Love Overboard’ in Hulu Reality Dating Show Trailer

Gabby Windey is ready to set sail on her next reality TV adventure with Hulu’s “Love Overboard.”

The dating show from Alex Cooper and “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” executive producer Jeff Jenkins premieres March 26, with a special preview on ABC after Taylor Frankie Paul’s debut as “The Bachelorette” days prior on March 22.

“Get ready to hit the high seas with ‘Love Overboard’! Step aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle… and find love. But there’s a twist… gaining access to the yacht’s extravagant amenities won’t be so simple,” per the logline. “As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?”

And, yes, the 16 contestants are really eliminated by having to walk the plank, as seen in Friday’s new trailer. Basically, it’s “Love Island” meets “Below Deck.”

This marks Windey’s first time as a TV presenter, though she famously hosts her podcast “Long Winded with Gabby Windey.” She rose to fame as a contestant on “The Bachelor” Season 26, going on to be one of two leading ladies opposite Rachel Recchia for “The Bachelorette” Season 19. She then placed 2nd on “Dancing With the Stars” Season 31 and won “The Traitors” Season 3 as a Faithful.

“Love Overboard” comes from Walt Disney Television Alternative, Unwell Productions and Jeff Jenkins Productions in association with 3BMG. EPs include Alex Cooper, Jeff Jenkins, Matt Kaplan, Mina Lefevre, Russell Jay-Staglik, Jason Ehrlich, Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans.

All nine episodes of “Love Overboard” drop March 26 on Hulu and Disney+ internationally.