‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’ Cast vs. Real Life | Photos

Ryan Murphy’s latest project is an American love story. President’s son John F. Kennedy Jr. and fashion darling Carolyn Bessette captivated America up until their tragic death in 1999.
“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette” follows the couple’s early courtship, high-profile marriage and devastating end. The couple along with Carolyn’s sister Lauren died in a private plane crash.
For the executive producers of the series, finding Sarah Pidgeon to lead the project as Carolyn was simple, but it was casting the right John F. Kennedy Jr. where they had trouble.
“We were trying to find something that doesn’t really exist anymore,” Brad Simpson told TheWrap. “It was a sort of 1970s, 1980s masculinity, a hairy-chested — good luck finding hairy chests on actors nowadays — a hairy-chested masculinity, a Richard Gere, a George Clooney. He had to look not just like that, but like John.”
The team went through over a thousand tapes before finding the perfect match.
The first three episodes of “Love Story” will be available to stream on FX and Hulu at 9 p.m. ET Thursday. Keep reading for comparisons of the actors from the series and their real-life counterparts.
Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette
She stars as Carolyn Bessette, who worked as a publicist for Calvin Klein before meeting her future husband John F. Kennedy Jr.
Pidgeon most recently appeared in the 2025 remake of “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” She received a Tony Award nomination for her role as Diana in “Stereophonic.” Pidgeon has also appeared in “Tiny Beautiful Things” and “The Wilds.”
Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr.
After a nationwide casting search, Kelly will portray John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of late president John F. Kennedy and former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis. The series sees the young socialite in his 30s in the 1990s.
Kelly will make his acting debut with the FX series. The newcomer has appeared in local theater productions with The Group Repertory Theatre, including “Mourning Song” and “You Can’t Take It With You.”
Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis
Watts plays Jackie Kennedy Onassis in the series. Jackie is the widow and former first lady of President JFK. She went on to marry Aristotle Onassis, who died in 1975.
The Academy Award nominee is best known for her performances in “Muholland Drive,” “The Ring” and “21 Grams.” She received an Emmy Award nomination for her performance in Murphy’s “FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans.” She also worked with Murphy on “All’s Fair” for Hulu.
Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy
Gummer plays John F. Kennedy Jr.’s older sister Caroline — also daughter to former President JFK and Jackie Onassis.
Gummer recently appeared in Murphy production “All’s Fair” for Hulu and FX’s “American Horror Story” anthology series. Her other credits include “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,” “Dr. Death,” “Frances Ha” and “A Teacher.”
Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein
Nivola plays Calvin Klein, the iconic American fashion designer for whom Carolyn Bessette worked.
He most recently appeared in “The Brutalist,” “Kraven the Hunter” and “Downton Abby: The Grand Finale.” The Tony Award nominee also has a strong theater background. His other credits include “American Hustle,” “Face/Off,” “The Deuce” and “The Many Saints of Newark.”
Leila George as Kelly Klein
Kelly Klein will be played by George. Kelly was married to Calvin Klein from 1986 to 2006.
George recently appeared in “Disclaimer” for Apple TV and Netflix’s “The Beast in Me.” Her other credits include TNT’s “Animal Kingdom,” “The Kid” and “Gonzo Girl.” The actress will star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in “Road House 2” later this year.
Sydney Lemmon as Lauren Bessette
Lemmon will play Lauren Bessette, Carolyn’s older sister and roommate.
Lemmon’s credits include “Helstrom,” “Succession” and “Tár.” She will appear in A24’s “The Drama” this spring.