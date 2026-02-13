‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’ Cast vs. Real Life | Photos

Ryan Murphy’s latest project is an American love story. President’s son John F. Kennedy Jr. and fashion darling Carolyn Bessette captivated America up until their tragic death in 1999.

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette” follows the couple’s early courtship, high-profile marriage and devastating end. The couple along with Carolyn’s sister Lauren died in a private plane crash.

For the executive producers of the series, finding Sarah Pidgeon to lead the project as Carolyn was simple, but it was casting the right John F. Kennedy Jr. where they had trouble.

“We were trying to find something that doesn’t really exist anymore,” Brad Simpson told TheWrap. “It was a sort of 1970s, 1980s masculinity, a hairy-chested — good luck finding hairy chests on actors nowadays — a hairy-chested masculinity, a Richard Gere, a George Clooney. He had to look not just like that, but like John.”

The team went through over a thousand tapes before finding the perfect match.

The first three episodes of “Love Story” will be available to stream on FX and Hulu at 9 p.m. ET Thursday. Keep reading for comparisons of the actors from the series and their real-life counterparts.