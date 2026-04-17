The Business of TV Reboots: Why ‘Malcolm’ Hit, ‘Scrubs’ Got a Full Season and ‘Buffy’ Was Scrapped | Charts

In today’s era of Hollywood austerity, the streaming wars have shifted from “growth at all costs” to protecting the balance sheet. Strategically reviving legacy IP plays a key role in this new reality, serving as a way to de-risk content investment while squeezing more value out of existing library catalogs. The recent reboots of “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Scrubs,” alongside the decision to shelve a planned “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” revival, perfectly illustrate this strategy.

Looking at the performance of these legacy titles reveals how they continue to function as massive financial engines in the streaming era. Since 2020, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Malcolm in the Middle” have each generated roughly $100 million in global streaming revenue across Disney+ and Hulu — without producing a single new episode in over a decade.

“Scrubs” has not quite matched that performance, generating about $60 million on Disney platforms globally. However, this deficit boils down to fragmented availability. If you add up the revenue “Scrubs” has earned across all major platforms globally (including Peacock and Prime Video), its total jumps to $83 million, putting its overall value much closer to “Buffy” and “Malcolm.”

Disney clearly recognized this revenue leak. “Scrubs” notably left Peacock at the end of September, right ahead of the reboot’s expected rollout. This calculated consolidation positioned Disney to capture 100% of any “halo effect” the new series generates for the original episodes.

But platform strategy is only half the battle; looking at the audience demographics for each series paints a vivid picture of why these reboots are taking different shapes.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” stands apart as having the oldest-skewing audience of the three, with 43.1% of its viewers belonging to Gen X or older. While not entirely surprising given it is the oldest of the trio, this highlights a significant risk: the franchise has not broken through with younger audiences organically, meaning a reboot would face a steep, expensive uphill battle to attract a new generation of fans.

Contrast this with “Malcolm in the Middle,” whose audience is now nearly a quarter Gen Z. The show ended in 2006, meaning this cohort was largely too young to watch its original run. This makes it a fascinating example of a series finding a massive second life on streaming. While there are multiple reasons the show resonates today, its single-camera setup, rapid-fire cutaways and breaking of the fourth wall make it feel like a comedy custom-built for the TikTok era.

Ultimately, this underlying data explains the three very different approaches taken with these properties:

“Malcolm in the Middle” is already delivering massive financial results and has successfully won over a new generation. Therefore, a light nudge via a four-episode miniseries is likely enough to trigger a halo effect and send younger audiences rushing to binge the original 151 episodes.

“Scrubs” has not won over younger audiences in the same way and suffered from a recent history of fragmented platform availability. A full-scale reboot is exactly what the doctor ordered to rebuild its audience funnel and consolidate streaming gains entirely for Disney.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” boasts a core audience of legacy fans who are already perfectly happy revisiting the existing catalog on Disney+/Hulu (where it has earned >$100M). Furthermore, a supernatural revival would be vastly more expensive than a sitcom (the pilot for the “Buffy” reboot alone reportedly cost $12 million). For a streamer focused on the bottom line, the math is unforgiving: the ROI on an expensive pilot will always be an uphill battle when the existing, paid-for library is already doing the heavy lifting.