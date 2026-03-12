‘Marshals’ Scores Season 2 Renewal at CBS as Premiere Locks Down 20.6 Million Viewers in One Week 

“Marshals” has locked down a Season 2 renewal at CBS amid ratings success for its premiere.

The “Yellowstone” spinoff series was quick to impress the network as its March 1 premiere episode scored the 20.6 million viewers within seven days, according to Nielsen panel plus big data figures, ranking as the most-watched network original series premiere without a football lead in since 2017, when CBS’ “Young Sheldon” debuted.

That figure builds upon the initial 9.52 million viewers it lassoed in for its premiere, making it the most-watched scripted series debut without a football lead-in since 2018, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day and big data panel ratings. Notably, the seven-day viewership data reflects only the original March 1 premiere, which aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, and does not include any encore airings.

Additionally, the “Marshals” series premiere ranks as CBS’ most-streamed episode ever on Paramount+.

During CBS’ premiere week, “Marshals” was among the top two broadcast shows of the week alongside “Tracker,” as well as among the top three new series alongside “Sheriff Country” and “Boston Blue.”

“‘Marshals delivered a breakout performance, capturing a massive audience across platforms and quickly establishing itself as one of TV’s most powerful new series,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “The overwhelming viewer response speaks to the strength of the Yellowstone world, the bold character driven storytelling from the creative team and the dynamic cast performances led by Luke Grimes.”

“Marshals” joins the ranks of renewed series ““Tracker,” “Matlock,” “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” “Elsbeth,” “Fire Country,” all three “NCIS” series — flagship “NCIS,” prequel series “NCIS: Origins” and spinoff series “NCIS: Sydney” — as well as “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.”

The series now on the bubble are “DMV,” “Watson” and “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, as well as newly launched “FBI” spinoff “CIA” and “America’s Culinary Cup.”

Produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, “Marshals” sees Luke Grimes reprise his role as Kayce Dutton in “Yellowstone” as he joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, per the official logline.