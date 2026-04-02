‘The Masked Singer’ Crowns Its Newest Champion: And the Winner Is…

Note: Major spoilers ahead for “The Masked Singer” Season 14

It’s April Fools’ Day, but “The Masked Singer” wasn’t pulling any pranks when it crowned its newest champion on Wednesday night. Well, OK, maybe one little prank, as Rita Ora finally learned about her onscreen daughter’s presence on the show.

In a new twist this season, the Fox competition revealed one competitor ahead of time to fans. Kylie Cantrall was revealed to be under the Cat Witch mask, having most recently starred in Disney Channel’s “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” The irony there, of course, is that she played Princess Red, daughter of the Queen of Hearts, who was played by none other than “The Masked Singer” panelist Ora.

In the end, Cantrall came in third place, after Ora finally started picking up the clues in recent weeks.

Cantrall finished just ahead of Crane, who was revealed to be singer Normani, who rose to fame as part of the girl group Fifth Harmony. In second was Pugcasso, the only male finalist this year. So, who was under the mask? That would be Phillip Phillips, the Season 12 winner of “American Idol.”

After that, only one questioned remained: With Galaxy Girl crowned this season’s champion, who was she? Well, the pieces of her were spelled out in the clues — it was Ashlee Simpson.

Ironically, Simpson’s own husband Evan Ross also competed this season, singing under the Stingray mask. He was unmasked last month.

And so, another season of “The Masked Singer” comes to an end. Who will compete next time around? We’ll just have to wait and see.