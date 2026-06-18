Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Reunite in Apple TV Comedy First Look | Photo

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson will bring their friendship to the next level as they play friends-turned-maybe-brothers in Apple TV’s new comedy series.

The duo, best known together for co-leading the beloved first season of HBO’s “True Detective,” will play fictionalized versions of themselves when the eight-episode series, titled “Brothers,” drops Sept. 23 on Apple TV.

The show follows McConaughey and Harrelson as their friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers.

The official logline for “Brothers” is as follows: “After Woody’s daughter’s wedding falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew’s ranch. But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew’s mother, Ma Mac (Holland Taylor), accidentally lets slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers. As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas.”

Catch the first look of the pair below:

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey in “Brothers” (Apple TV)

In addition to Harrelson and McConaughey, the cast for “Brothers” includes Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan, Oona Yaffe and Taylor.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, “Brothers” is showrun and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg. Eisenberg, McConaughey and Harrelson executive produce the series alongside Natalie Sandy, David West Read, Trish Hofmann, Bill Bost, Jason Winer, David Finkel and Brett Baer as well as Jeremy Plager. Trent O’Donnell is attached to direct multiple episodes, including the pilot.

After the first two episode debut on Sept. 23, one new episode will stream every Wednesday through Nov. 4.