Matthew Rhys Attempts to Hide His Town’s Haunted Past in ‘Widow’s Bay’ Teaser

“Widow’s Bay” is a quaint island town with no wi-fi, spotty cell reception and a breadth of secrets.

The Matthew Rhys-led Apple TV series sees Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys) attempt to bring tourism back to his community, while convincing superstitious locals that their island town is not cursed.

The first teaser for the horror-comedy series sees Loftis meet with outsider Arthur in the mayor’s office. Arthur informs the mayor that on the ferry over someone warned him about the town’s sorted history.

“He said bad things happen here,” the curious individual tells the mayor.

“There is something about these seafaring towns, the superstitions, their tall tales,” Loftis replies. “I find it charming myself.”

As Loftis assures Arthur that Widow’s Bay is not as haunted as it seems, an eerie montage of scenes from the upcoming season roll. Set to creepy music, the trailer shows audiences what hijinks are in store, including an unnatural tornado, seemingly possessed figures and a man with his eyes rolled to the back of his head.

“Was there cannibalism?” Arthur asks the mayor as he stands next to a framed newspaper, reading “Cannibalism In God’s House.”

“No,” Loftis replies awkwardly. “I don’t think that’s right.”

“Widow’s Bay” was created and showrun by Kate Dippold with Hiro Murai attached to direct and executive produce. Murai executive produces through his banner Chum Films alongside Carver Karaszewski, Claudia Shin and Rhys. Murai directs five episodes this season, in addition to directors Ti West, Sam Donovan and Andrew DeYoung.

The series blends horror with character-driven comedy, featuring an ensemble cast including Rhys, Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll and Dale Dickey with supporting cast members K Callan and Jeff Hiller.

You can watch the teaser trailer in the video above.

The 10-episode series will premiere on Apple TV Wednesday, April 29 with the first two episodes.