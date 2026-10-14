‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV

“Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” is down for another roller coaster ride.
The thriller series starring Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson was renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV, the streamer announced Wednesday. A writers’ room for the new installment is currently underway, with production scheduled for the first half of 2027.
“We are delighted to continue the story of MPG and deeply grateful to Apple and our incredible cast and crew. This is all pretty amazing for a show whose title came from a spam email,” creator and showrunner David J. Rosen said in a statement.
“Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” follows newly divorced mother Paula (Maslany) as she’s caught in the middle of a murderous conspiracy, after she’s convinced she witnessed a crime while during a webcam call with an online escort. This happens as she juggles a tense custody battle and a desire to step up professionally, kicking off a dangerous investigation into the truth.
Season 1 ended with Paula winning her case to keep shared custody of her daughter, and tracking the conspiracy all the way up to some powerful individuals in New York society — opening up the investigation to dangerous new heights for Season 2.
Alongside Maslany and Johnson, Season 1 starred Murray Bartlett, Dolly De Leon, Brandon Flynn, Jesse Hodges, Jon Michael Hill, Charlie Hall, Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg and Nola Wallace. Season 1 is now streaming on Apple TV.
“Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” is executive produced and written by Rosen and directed by EP David Gordon Green. The series is developed and executive produced by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon, and Bard Dorros for Anonymous Content. It’s produced by Apple Studios and Counterpart Studios.