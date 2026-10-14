‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV

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“Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” is down for another roller coaster ride.

The thriller series starring Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson was renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV, the streamer announced Wednesday. A writers’ room for the new installment is currently underway, with production scheduled for the first half of 2027.

“We are delighted to continue the story of MPG and deeply grateful to Apple and our incredible cast and crew. This is all pretty amazing for a show whose title came from a spam email,” creator and showrunner David J. Rosen said in a statement.