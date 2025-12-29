Patrick Dempsey Juggles Hitman Double Life With Alzheimer’s Diagnosis in ‘Memory of a Killer’ Trailer

Fox dropped a new trailer for Patrick Dempsey’s “Memory of a Killer,” in which he stars as a hitman struggling with Alzheimer’s as he balances his dangerous double life.

The drama series, which is inspired by the book of the same name and the 2003 award-winning Belgian film “De Zaak Alzheimer,” follows hitman Angelo Doyle (Dempsey). It also marks Dempsey’s first series regular role in broadcast television since “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The trailer opens with him being asked what he does while grabbing a drink at the bar. As the video cuts to Dempsey driving, he says in a voiceover that he sells photo copiers, to which the woman replies: “what do you really do?” He’s then seen aiming a sniper rifle at a figure whose face is hiding behind an umbrella when his facial expression quickly turns to a blank stare.

The video then cuts to Angelo killing a man with a baseball bat as his friend Dutch (Michael Imperioli) says “We do the job, We don’t ask questions.” It also shows Angelo trying to balance a normal life as he comes home to his adult daughter Maria (Odeya Rush).

Doyle is then seen in a doctor’s appointment in which he’s diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“My mind is getting worse. I’m forgetting things. Talking to the wrong people. I’m confusing time,” he says.

The doctor replies that there’s “nothing that can stop the progression of this disease,” to which he asks “how long do I have?”

Angelo decides to hide his Alzheimer’s diagnosis from everyone he knows, including his daughter, who says that he seems “a little off” and that there’s something he’s not telling her as the trailer cuts to Angelo killing several men in a bathroom and washes blood off his hands.

“I want to leave New York. No more assignments, no more jobs,” he tells Dutch, to which he replies: “Let me be clear: you work for me. Why don’t you really tell me what’s going on?”

“I’ve had doubts about who I am,” Doyle explains as the camera cuts between him struggling with his memory and spending time with his daughter.“I’m afraid I could end up hurting the people close to me.”

He’s then seen eating lunch with his daughter when a sniper laser lands on her and he pulls her away before she can be shot. The trailer ends with his teary-eyed daughter telling him to tell her the truth as he stares at her.

Watch the full trailer for “Memory of a Killer” below:

In addition to Dempsey, Imperioli and Rush, the series stars Richard Harmon as Joe, a hitman; Daniel David Stewart as Jeff, Maria’s husband; Peter Gadiot as Dave, a local police detective and Gina Torres as Special Agent Linda Grant.

“Memory of a Killer” will launch with a special two-night premiere on Sunday Jan. 25 at 10 p.m. ET following the NFC Championship game. On Jan. 26, the show will premiere at 9 p.m. ET in its normal timeslot with an all-new episode, followed by the Season 2 premiere of “Extracted.”

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Dempsey serves as an executive producer alongside Aaron Zelman, Glenn Kessler, Ed Whitmore, Tracey Malone, Cathy Schulman and David Schulner. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.