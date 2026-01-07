MrBeast Promises ‘The Largest Undertaking in Unscripted History’ at ‘Beast Games’ Season 2 Premiere

“Beast Games” debuted as Prime Video’s highest-rated reality show ever when it premiered back in December 2024 — and MrBeast is ready to do it all over again with Season Two.

“I don’t think it’s crazy to say ‘Beast Games’ is the largest undertaking in unscripted history,” Jimmy Donaldson told TheWrap at the Hollywood premiere on Tuesday night. “It’s just a monster of a project. It’s more of a logistical, real estate project sometimes than it even is a show. For every season of ‘Beast Games,’ we built a new city. We’re building some of the largest sets in history.”

The prize pot also remains the biggest in television history, with a $5 million grand prize and $15 million in total cash and prizes. However, the competition reality series actually increased the entertainment value in its sophomore outing by scaling back the number of contestants.

“Season Two is about 100 of the strongest in the world versus 100 of the smartest, so we weren’t really aiming to break world records. We still broke dozens, but it was more about building the story and getting it to where you’re really connected to the contestants,” the YouTuber/TV host explained. “The biggest difference is that we’re setting out to make 700 minutes of content as opposed to 30 minutes, so it’s telling a story over that much timespan,” he added of making the jump from digital to something more linear.

Another new addition is the inclusion of a “Survivor” crossover episode, which will be echoed in Season 50 of the CBS staple next month.

“We did a collab with ‘Survivor’ this year. It’s so freaking good, I can’t wait for you guys to see it,” Donaldson further teased. “It might be one of the greatest episodes of anything I’ve ever made in my entire life and it’s definitely one of the biggest crossovers in television history. Jeff [Probst] was just so awesome to film with.”

The red carpet event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures featured a two-episode screening, complete with an afterparty that challenged guests to play games from the show in an effort to win Beast Bucks in exchange for merch. Notable guests included Beast Industries CEO Jeffrey Housenbold, series co-creator/director Tyler Conklin, Selma Blair, Steve-O, Josh Peck, Chase DeMoor, Yung Gravy, Kevin Langue, Tareq Salameh and Karl Jacobs.

Plus, Season Three has already been given the greenlight by Amazon.

“Comment down below what I should do for Season Three,” Donaldson joked. “No, honestly, I just need Season Two to get out there and then I’ll worry about Season Three.”

The first three episodes of “Beast Games 2: Strong vs. Smart” are now available to stream on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.