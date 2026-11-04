MS NOW Returns for 2nd Night of Primetime Election Coverage | Exclusive

MS NOW will return for a second night of election coverage following the network’s record-breaking viewership from Tuesday night.

Rachel Maddow will lead the network’s two-hour “We the People” election special set to air from 8 to 10 p.m. ET.

The Night 2 election coverage follows a sweeping win for the Democrats on Tuesday. The blue wave saw seven Senate seats and 33 House seats flipped for the Democratic party, as of this writing. The Democrats now have control of both chambers of Congress.

Maddow will be joined by MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace, Michael Steele, Symone Sanders Townsend, Ari Melber, Jen Psaki, Chris Hayes, and Lawrence O’Donnell, among others.

The panel will break down the latest election results and how this blue wave will impact the country moving forward into the last two years of the Trump administration. Notably, states where Trump had a significant lead in 2024 went blue this week, including Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.

O’Donnell will follow the “We the People” coverage with “The Last Word,” featuring an exclusive interview with Ohio Sen.-elect Sherrod Brown. Following that, MS NOW’s Chief Data Reporter Ali Velshi will break down the numbers throughout the evening and will host “The 11th Hour” from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET.

Wednesday’s coverage will also feature on-the-ground national coverage from Jacob Soboroff and Rosa Flores in Texas; David Noriega in Alaska; and Nnamdi Egwuonwu and Antonia Hylton in Mississippi.

Election Night marked MS NOW’s most-viewed day ever on YouTube with 33.2 million views. The network led the news field on YouTube ahead of CNN in second place with 18.5 million and and Fox News at 16.2 million.

The YouTube coverage included a map breakdown from the VelshiCast and the first-ever MS NOW Election Night Q&A. The first Election Night Q&A received over 1 million views with an engaged audience. Viewers posted more than 6,300 comments and questions during the broadcast.