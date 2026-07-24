New ‘My Little Pony’ Series ‘Forever Friendship’ Will Premiere on YouTube in 2027

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A new series in the “My Little Pony” universe will be coming exclusively to YouTube in 2027. “My Little Pony: Forever Friendship” will introduce the next generation of Pony adventures and follows fan-favorite characters Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash and Fluttershy.

The news was announced Friday during San Diego Comic-Con. The fantasy adventure series will follow the four ponies on a new journey of friendship, magic and self-discovery as it builds on the legacy of the beloved “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.” New episodes will premiere on YouTube bi-weekly and will run for nine minutes each.

In addition to the series announcement, Hasbro also released a new music track at Comic-Con, titled “Forever Friendship.” Cali Rodi covers the new feel-good anthem, which is produced by Super Weirdo Productions. A version of the song performed by the show’s cast will act as the series’ theme song. The song is available to stream now across major digital platforms, including Apple, Spotify and Amazon music.

The series will be led by showrunner and head writer Gretchen Mallorie alongside series director Tayhan Mustafa. As for its cast, Jenna Weir voices Twilight Sparkle, Ava Preston voices Rainbow Dash, Kayla Samson voices Fluttershy and Kaya Kanashiro voices Pinkie Pie.

“When I was little, my friends and I were like obsessed with ‘My Little Pony’ and so I used to role play as Pinkie Pie,” Kanashiro said in a video introducing the new cast. “I want to play her as well as I can because I love her so much.”

“I am over the moon excited and so grateful for this experience. I know it’s going to be something I remember for the rest of my life,” Preston said.

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“For over 40 years, My Little Pony has remained one of Hasbro’s most beloved and enduring franchises, connecting with generations of fans around the world through stories rooted in friendship, imagination and creativity,” said Kim Boyd, president of global licensing and entertainment at Hasbro. “With ‘My Little Pony: Forever Friendship,’ we’re continuing to grow the brand through fresh storytelling, a visionary creative team and new entertainment experiences designed to inspire today’s audiences while staying true to the heart of what fans have always loved about My Little Pony.”

“My Little Pony: Forever Friendship” comes from Hasbro and was developed in collaboration with Lil Critter Workshop. Acclaimed illustrator Nicholas Kole provided key artistic contributions to the series.

“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” was one of the highest-rated productions in the history of The Hub, now known as now Discovery Family. Though the series was deigned for children, the show took on a life of its own, becoming a staple at comic conventions. The series led to two spinoff shows — “My Little Pony: Equestria Girls” and “My Little Pony: Pony Life” — as well as a feature-length film, “My Little Pony: The Movie.”