Nathan Fillion Confirms Animated ‘Firefly’ Series in Development With Original Cast Returning

Nathan Fillion thrilled fans this weekend when he shared that he is teaming up with 20th Television Animation to develop a new animated series set in the beloved cult sci-fi universe of “Firefly.” The news came during a live taping of his podcast, “Once We Were Spacemen,” at Awesome Con in Washington, D.C.

Fillion made the reveal alongside his former “Firefly” castmate and podcast co-host Alan Tudyk, with additional appearances from original cast members Gina Torres, Jewel Staite, Morena Baccarin, Sean Maher and Summer Glau.

The announcement followed a viral social media campaign featuring cryptic videos starring Fillion and his co-stars. In one clip, Fillion knocks on a production trailer door as Torres asks, “Does this mean it’s time?” to which he responds, “It’s time.” Subsequent clips featuring Baccarin, Maher, Staite, Glau, Baldwin, and Tudyk generated over 28 million views across social platforms.

The animated series is being developed through Fillion’s production banner Collision33, in partnership with 20th Television Animation, which holds the rights to the franchise. The new show is set in the timeline between the original 2002 TV series and the 2005 film “Serenity.”

A script has already been completed, and early concept art has been created in collaboration with the Oscar- and Emmy-winning animation studio ShadowMachine. The full package is expected to be presented to buyers soon.

Married writing-producing team Marc Guggenheim (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Arrow”) and Tara Butters (“Agent Carter,” “Reaper,” “Law & Order: SVU”) have signed on as showrunners, marking their first formal collaboration as a duo.

Originally produced by 20th Century Fox Television and created by Joss Whedon, “Firefly” aired for a single season before gaining a devoted following through DVD sales, streaming and the theatrical continuation in “Serenity.”

Fillion and Tudyk’s podcast, “Once We Were Spacemen,” launched in November 2025 and features conversations with former cast members, industry creatives and the hosts themselves, with 18 episodes released to date.

Fillion launched Collision33 in 2024 with manager and producing partner Michelle Chapman, securing a first-look deal at Lionsgate. The company currently oversees projects including Fillion’s starring role and executive producing duties on “The Rookie” and its upcoming spinoff “The Rookie: North,” which is now in production. He also recently portrayed Guy Gardner/Green Lantern in Warner Bros.’ “Superman” and will reprise the role in HBO’s upcoming series “Lanterns.”