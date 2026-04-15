‘NCIS: New York’ Spinoff Led by LL Cool J and Scott Caan Greenlit at CBS for Fall Premiere

CBS is bringing its “NCIS” franchise to a new city centered around a familiar face.

The network gave the green light to “NCIS: New York,” a new spinoff featuring the return of LL Cool J as his “Los Angeles” character, agent Sam Hanna, as he returns to work at his hometown field office and partners with a roguish agent, played by “Hawaii Five-0” alum Scott Caan. The series will follow as the new team is tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. CBS shared the news during its 2026-27 schedule presentation in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The show will premiere at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays this fall along with “NCIS” and “NCIS: Origins.” Spinoff “NCIS: Sydney” will return midseason.

The new series marks a return for LL Cool J into the “NCIS” universe after starring in “NCIS: Los Angeles” for 14 seasons. It’s also a return to CBS for Caan after starring in “Hawaii Five-0” for 10 seasons. This will be teased with two appearances in upcoming episodes of the flagship “NCIS” series before the end of the current season.

The show is produced by CBS Studios. “Los Angeles” and “The Pitt” boss R. Scott Gemmill serves as executive producer alongside Byron Balasco, LL Cool J and Jason Barrett, with Balasco serving as showrunner.

CBS also announced renewals for “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist” along with a two-season renewal for daytime soap “Beyond the Gates.” Unscripted shows “America’s Culinary Cup” and “The Road” remain on the bubble.

“CBS broadcasts the most-watched entertainment shows in the country and continues to launch more every season,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “We’ll build on that this fall by expanding the powerful ‘NCIS’ franchise, introducing a new original drama from the creators of ‘The Good Wife’ and ‘Elsbeth’, and a new comedy from the acclaimed duo behind ‘Ghosts.’ This all adds up to another schedule built for launching new hits, scaling audiences and growing content value.”

Other new series joining the lineup next fall include vampire comedy “Eternally Yours” from the creators of “Ghosts,” and “Cupertino” from the creators of “Elsbeth.” “Matlock” and “Ghosts” will both return midseason to accommodate the new series premieres, along with new series “Einstein” starring Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero.