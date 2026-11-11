Meet the Y2K Playlist of Your Dreams With Netflix’s ‘The Body’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

If your playlists consist of hits from the early aughts, Netflix’s “The Body” is right up your alley, with the psychological horror teen series embracing the most Y2K tracks out there.

The new series, which follows a dance team initiation gone wrong that kickstarts a santanic panic, features hits from Kelly Clarkson, Kylie Minogue, No Doubt, Ciara, OutKast and Daddy Yankee, among others.