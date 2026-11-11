Meet the Y2K Playlist of Your Dreams With Netflix’s ‘The Body’

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If your playlists consist of hits from the early aughts, Netflix’s “The Body” is right up your alley, with the psychological horror teen series embracing the most Y2K tracks out there.
The new series, which follows a dance team initiation gone wrong that kickstarts a santanic panic, features hits from Kelly Clarkson, Kylie Minogue, No Doubt, Ciara, OutKast and Daddy Yankee, among others.
Check out all the songs from “The Body” Season 1 below.
Episode 1:
- “Confide in Me” by Kylie Minogue
- “Goodies” by Ciara
- “It’s My Life” by No Doubt
- “King of Mercy” by Cris Jennings
- “Building a Mystery” by Sarah McLachlan
- “Quiet Light” by Jessica Grace Bennett
- “Put On” by Veebee
- “Party Up (Up in Here)” by DMX
- “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson
- “Moctezuma” by AGop Martiros
- “Guardian Angel” by K-System
- “AA XXX” by Peaches
- “Come Into My World (Fischerspooner Remix)” by Kylie Minogue
- “Dreaming” by Martin Hoet
- “Hey Ya!” by OutKast
- “Confide in Me” – “The Body Soundtrack Cover” by Christopher Stracey feat. Marika Hackman & Budapest Art Choir
Episode 2:
- “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson
- “If I Had a Heart” by Fever Ray
- “Brain on Drugz” by Boodah An Da Bandit
- “The Earth, the Air, the Fire, the Water” by Libana
- “Amazing Grace” by Eddie Wilson
- “Confide in Me” by Kylie Minogue
- “Goodies” by Ciara
- “Get Busy” by Sean Paul
- “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee
- “F–k the Pain Away” by Peaches
- “Supergirl” by Skye Marsden
- “Is This Real?” by Lisa Hall
Episode 3:
- “Confide in Me” by Kylie Minogue
- “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson
- “Are You Happy Now?” by Michelle Branch
Episode 4:
- “The Sign” by Ace of Base
- “AA XXX” by Peaches
Episode 5:
- “Confide in Me” by Kylie Minogue
- “Fit but You Know It” by The Streets
- “My Favorite Things” by Julie Andrews (from The Sound of Music)
- “Ameno” by ERA
- “Fire (Luke 12:49)” by Sister Irene O’Connor
Episode 6:
- “Holidae In” by Chingy, Ludacris, Snoop
- “Talk About the Future” by Amber McFadden
- “Like This” by Bizzle
- “Callin’ All Freaks” by 2 da Groove feat. Diana Lee
- “Confide in Me” by Kylie Minogue
- “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” by Jeff Buckley
- “Holy Are You” – “The Body” Soundtrack Cover by Christopher Stracey feat. Marika Hackman & Budapest Art Choir
- “Heaven” by DJ Sammy
Episode 7:
- “Crying in the Chapel” by Elvis Presley
- “Requiem, Op. 48: VII. In Paradisum” by Gabriel Fauré
- “I Am a Pilgrim” by Fern Jones
- “Morningstar” by Aslan
- “Ambulance” by TV on the Radio
- “Unravel” by Björk
Episode 8:
- “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” by Khia
- “F–k It (I Don’t Want You Back)” by Eamon
- “Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” by Britney Spears
- “Walk With Me” – “The Body” Soundtrack Cover by Christopher Stracey feat. Marika Hackman & Budapest Art Choir