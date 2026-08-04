Netflix Finds Next Docuseries Obsession as ‘The Idaho Murders’ Scores Over 18 Million Views

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Netflix has found its next docuseries obsession in “The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare.”

The docuseries, which launched July 29, tallied 18.2 million views in its first week on Netflix, climbing its way atop the streamer’s most-watched TV list for the week of July 27.

True crime continues to perform for Netflix, with documentary “A Toxic Love Story” holding down the No. 2 spot on the films list with 12.9 million views, behind only Kevin Hart and Marcello Hernández-led “72 Hours,” which stayed in the No. 1 spot on the film list with 25.1 million views.

Behind “The Idaho Murders” was “Ransom Canyon” Season 2, which scored 5.5 million views, and also boosted its first season into the top 10 in the No. 5 spot. Limited series “The Bombing of Pan Am 103” took the No. 3 spot this week with 5 million views, while “I Will Find You” continued to make a ratings splash for the seventh week with 4.8 million views.

The residual viewership for Harlan Coben’s “I Will Find You” boosted the title to move up one spot on Netflix’s most-watched TV series of all time. While the title made it into the top 10 most popular list last week in the No. 10 spot, it moved up to the No. 9 spot this week with 106.7 million views across seven weeks, booting “Bridgerton” Season 3 into the No. 10 spot with 106 million views.

Similarly, animated movie “Swapped” moved up to the No. 8 spot on the top movies list of all time with 144.9 million views, surpassing “Leave the World Behind” and “War Machine.”

“Swapped” landed in the No. 7 spot on the English-language films list for this week, though was outpaced by “Kung Fu Panda 4” with 4.1 million views, “Voicemails for Isabelle” with 3.6 million views and top 10 staple “KPop Demon Hunters” with 3.5 million views.