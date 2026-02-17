5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Prime Video and More

The winter months can be an odd time for movies and television, but there’s certainly no shortage of things to watch. That’s particularly true on the TV side this week.
There are both new and old series hitting screens in the next few days, offering viewers the choice of binging or savoring a weekly release. You’ve got thrillers, comedies, documentaries and talk shows in the bunch, so really, there’s something for everyone’s taste. But, because there’s so much, it can be hard to narrow down. So, we’ve done it for you.
Below, you’ll find five new shows you can stream this week.
56 Days (Prime Video)
If you’re looking for a twisty love story with a tinge of murder, you’re going to want to check out “56 Days” on Prime Video. Premiering on Feb. 18, the show is based on the book of the same name and follows Ciara (Dove Cameron) and Oliver (Avan Jogia) as they quickly fall in love. But, the two have a history of sorts, and it may just come back to bite one — or both — of them.
All eight episodes release on Feb. 18, so you’ll be able to binge it, if you get sucked in.
The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 2 (Apple TV)
If you’re in the mood for more “competency porn” like “The Pitt” — at least, that’s how series star Jennifer Garner describes it — then you might want to watch Season 2 of “The Last Thing He Told Me,” premiering on Apple TV this week. According to Garner, this season of the show sees all of the time and care Hannah and Bailey put into getting prepared for Bailey’s father’s return come to fruition, in a deeply satisfying way.
The second season premieres on Feb. 20 on Apple TV.
Strip Law (Netflix)
For fans of adult animation, “Strip Law” is going to be the way to go this week. The new series on Netflix tells the story of uptight lawyer Lincoln Gumb (Adam Scott). When he learns he’s too boring to win cases in Vegas, he teams up with local magician/hedonist Sheila Flambé (Janelle James) “to bring some flash and pizzazz to the stupidest cases the city can throw at them.”
It’s goofy and definitely adult, and easy enough to binge! “Strip Law” premieres on Feb. 20.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Granted, this isn’t one you can binge, which might make it a little less exciting for you. But nonetheless, John Oliver is back with a new season of “Last Week Tonight” after a few months on hiatus. To kick things off on Sunday, the HBO host applauded an anti-ICE chant that broke out at an AEW match, and you can expect more of his biting wit and commentary in another new episode on Sunday.
Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model (Netflix)
If you’ve ever wondered about the truth of “America’s Next Top Model,” both in front of and behind the camera, this is going to be the show for you this week. Featuring interviews with Tyra Banks, former contestants, judges and producers, “Reality Check” exposes the show’s complicated legacy and asks a provocative question: How far are we willing to go for entertainment?
This is a short docuseries, just three episodes in total, and it’s now streaming on Netflix.