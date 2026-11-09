5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Prime Video, Netflix and More

Here are the shows to check out this week.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video) The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Where to Stream: Prime Video The third season of Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings” prequel soldiers onward. The latest entry jumps the story ahead 10 years and finds Middle-earth engulfed in a full war with Sauron. The elves are fighting from their back foot as the Dark Lord continues to struggle to forge the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom. The season marks the halfway point of the story and things are certainly heating up.

“The Body” (Credit: Netflix) The Body Where to Stream: Netflix A new psychological horror series drops on Netflix this week. “The Body” follows a group of dance team girls who experience horrific dreams after a drug-induced initiation party. The girls initially plan to keep what they saw to themselves, but things devolve quickly, and the entire town goes into hysterics as chaos engulfs everyone and the girls are left to figure out what is going on and how they can possibly put things right. Read Next

Netflix Adds AI Recommendation Option to TV App

The cast of “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County Where to Stream: Hulu If what you’re craving is more “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” in your life, Hulu is happy to help. The latest reality series hit is getting its first spinoff this week, this time set in Orange County. The setup is the same, but the location and faces are different, so if you’re ready for something a bit new but with the same chaotic energy that has made the original so addictive, then this is your answer.

“The Chosen” (Credit: Prime Video) The Chosen Where to Stream: Prime Video This crowd-funded series has turned into a legitimate ratings hit with fans and is returning for Season 6 this week. The seasons leading up to this week’s Prime Video premiere covers the story of Jesus Christ, most recently the day and hours leading up to his arrest and crucifixion in Jerusalem. What’s ahead is bound to be one of the most in-depth adaptations of these Biblical events ever put on screen.