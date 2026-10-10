Nicolas Cage Appears to Let ‘True Detective’ Season 5 Casting Slip

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Nicolas Cage appeared to confirm at New York Comic Con that he’s set to star in Season 5 of HBO’s “True Detective.”

While appearing at the “Spotlight” panel Saturday morning, the actor told the crowd at New York Comic Con that he was set to do “another season of television” before name dropping the anthology crime drama.

“My agent’s out there somewhere listening,” Cage first told the crowd, according to Entertainment Weekly. “You can only do so many movies back to back to back, and necessity is the mother of invention.”

Cage, who starred in the recently canceled Prime Video series “Spider-Noir,” added: “You can connect those dots, too. What do I mean by necessity? Feed the family; don’t do too many movies back to back to back. So I think I’m probably gonna do another season of television. I think I might do a season of ‘True Detective.’”

As the crowd erupted into thunderous applause over the reveal, Cage asked: “That’s okay that I’m the first to announce that, right?”

Watch the moment for yourselves below. Representatives for HBO declined to comment on Cage’s comment.

Cage was first tied to Season 5 of “True Detective” back in August, when it was reported that he was circling the lead role of New York detective Henry Logan, who investigates the mystery at the center of the new season. HBO declined to comment to TheWrap at the time.

After Season 4 focused on a cold case in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, Season 5 will turn its attention to Jamaica Bay in New York for a new mystery written by Season 4 showrunner Issa López, though the two seasons take place in the same universe, per López.

“The references are going to be more to Season 4,” López previously told TheWrap of Season 5, adding that supernatural elements will still be present. “It’s the same universe, and the magical realism is my brand, so it will be there.”

Cage joins the growing list of high-profile actors who have starred in the critically-acclaimed anthology series, which started out with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson for Season 1, before Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Mahershala Ali and Jodie Foster joined for later seasons.

As for Cage, he’s best known for starring in “Face/Off,” “Next,” “Leaving Las Vegas,” “The Rock,” the “National Treasure” franchise, “Moonstruck,” “Arsenal,” “Snowden,” “Dark,” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” “The Dream Scenario” and “Looking Glass.”